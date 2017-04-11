Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Monday, Apr. 10.

Monday, Apr. 10 12:00 PM North Carolina state Rep. Jimmy Dixon speaks on agriculture and farming at John Locke Foundation – John Locke Foundation Shaftesbury Society Presentation on ‘One Diamond for One Potato?’, with North Carolina state Rep. Jimmy Dixon discussing the impact and contributions of farmers to the state, and his ‘commitment to promoting agriculture and the needs of his fellow farmers’

Location: 200 W. Morgan Street, #200, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.johnlocke.org/ https://twitter.com/JohnLockeNC

Contacts: JLF 1 919 828 3876

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 12:45 PM Dem Rep. Alma Adams media availability following transportation roundtable – Democratic Rep. Alma Adams media availability following the One Meck! 12th District Transportation Roundtable. Roundtable participants including Charlotte Douglas International Airport Aviation Director Brent Cagle, Centralina Council of Governments Executive Director Jim Prosser, Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization Transportation Planning Manager Bob Cooke, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis, Davidson Town Manager Jamie Justice, Town of Huntersville Transportation Planner Bill Coxe, Charlotte Department of Transportation Director Danny Pleasant, Pineville Interim Town Manager Lemon Brice, and Matthews Town Manager Hazen Blodgett

Location: CCOG Office, 9815 David Taylor Drive, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://adams.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepAdams

Contacts: Hailey Barringer Office of Rep. Alma Adams [email protected] 1 202 225 1510

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Thursday, Apr. 13 Marine South Expo – Marine South Expo for military professionals charged with improving, developing and purchasing the latest technology in combat, combat support and combat service support systems

Location: Camp Lejeune, NC Jacksonville http://www.marinemilitaryexpos.com https://twitter.com/ModernDayMarine

Contacts: Charlie Baisley MME [email protected] 1 703 488 2741

_____

