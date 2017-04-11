3rd person dies in bar shooting in North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A third person has died from injuries in a shooting at a bar in western North Carolina.

Hickory police said in a news release that 21-year-old Quajaue Alexus Kennedy died Saturday night at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Hickory police were called to a bar around 2:30 a.m. Friday and say someone had fired into a car with five people inside.

Twenty-one-year-old Justin Aiken of Newton died at Frye Hospital in Hickory. Twenty-one-year-old Cody Bouphavong of Conover died at a Charlotte hospital.

A fourth person was treated and released from a Charlotte hospital.

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder, 23-year-old Dontray Cumberlander and 23-year-old Greydon Hansen.