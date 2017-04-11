North Carolina police say son cooperating in death of father

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Police in western North Carolina say a son is cooperating in the investigation of the death of his father.

Police Chief Dana Crawford said in a news release that officers were called to a home shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and found a man who had suffered a “traumatic” injury from an assault.

The police statement said the son is suspected in the death and is cooperating in the investigation. No charges have been filed.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

The man was taken to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Crawford says investigators are working with the district attorney’s office on whether to file charges.