Woman stabbed to death in driveway of suburban home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say they have found a woman stabbed to death in the driveway of a home in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that officers were called to the house in a suburban neighborhood northeast of downtown Charlotte around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police say a man at the home is being questioned about the killing, but has not been charged. Investigators say the man and the women knew each other.

This is Charlotte’s 28th homicide in 2017. The city had 67 homicides last year, which was the highest number since 2008.