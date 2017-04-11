Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Monday, Apr. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM North Carolina Treasurer Folwell discusses the NC ABLE program in Winston-Salem – North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell tours The Enrichment Center in Winston-Salem, and then joins NC ABLE Program Board of Trustees Member Melinda Plue and Enrichment Center Executive Director Valerie Vizena to provide an update on the NC ABLE Program and NC ABLE accounts

Location: 1006 South Marshall St, Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem www.forsythunitedway.org

Contacts: Aaron Singleton United Way of Forsyth County communications [email protected] 1 336 721 9377

RSVP: Email [email protected]

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM ECU Police hold event to encourage use of mobile safety app – East Carolina University Police hold event to encourage use of mobile safety app * Interview opportunities available with ECU Police Lt. Chris Sutton and a student who uses the LifeSafe SafeWalk app

Location: ECU Police Department, 609 East Tenth St. Greenville, NC Greenville http://www.ecu.edu/ https://twitter.com/EastCarolina

Contacts: Jamie Smith ECU News Services [email protected] 1 252 328 1162

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 10:00 AM Installation ceremony for eighth NC Community College System president – Installation ceremony for eighth North Carolina Community College System president, Dr. James Williamson. The installation ceremony features the George Durant Bible, on loan from the UNC-Chapel Hill Louis Round Wilson Special Collections Library

Location: Robert L. and Elizabeth S. Cole Auditorium and Community Center, Hamlet, NC http://www.nccommunitycolleges.edu/

Contacts: Chreatha Alston North Carolina Community Colleges [email protected] 1 919 807 6975

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 12:00 PM North Carolina state Rep. Jimmy Dixon speaks on agriculture and farming at John Locke Foundation – John Locke Foundation Shaftesbury Society Presentation on ‘One Diamond for One Potato?’, with North Carolina state Rep. Jimmy Dixon discussing the impact and contributions of farmers to the state, and his ‘commitment to promoting agriculture and the needs of his fellow farmers’

Location: 200 W. Morgan Street, #200, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.johnlocke.org/ https://twitter.com/JohnLockeNC

Contacts: JLF 1 919 828 3876

——————–

Monday, Apr. 10 12:45 PM Dem Rep. Alma Adams media availability following transportation roundtable – Democratic Rep. Alma Adams media availability following the One Meck! 12th District Transportation Roundtable. Roundtable participants including Charlotte Douglas International Airport Aviation Director Brent Cagle, Centralina Council of Governments Executive Director Jim Prosser, Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization Transportation Planning Manager Bob Cooke, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis, Davidson Town Manager Jamie Justice, Town of Huntersville Transportation Planner Bill Coxe, Charlotte Department of Transportation Director Danny Pleasant, Pineville Interim Town Manager Lemon Brice, and Matthews Town Manager Hazen Blodgett

Location: CCOG Office, 9815 David Taylor Drive, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://adams.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepAdams

Contacts: Hailey Barringer Office of Rep. Alma Adams [email protected] 1 202 225 1510

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 8:30 AM Democratic Rep. Alma Adams delivers keynote address at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum

Location: Belmont Regional Center, 700 Parkwood Ave., Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://adams.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepAdams

Contacts: Hailey Barringer Office of Rep. Alma Adams [email protected] 1 202 225 1510

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 10:00 AM AAP hold press conference to call on the North Carolina delegation to oppose Border Adjustment Tax – Americans for Affordable Products holds press conference featuring opponents of the Border Adjustment Tax, who call on North Carolina’s entire congressional delegation to oppose this ‘ill-advised policy’. Participants include North Carolina Retail Merchants Association President and General Counsel Andy Ellen, Americans for Prosperity North Carolina State Director Donald Bryson, North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Executive Director Gary Harris, and Variety Wholesalers, Inc Board Chairman and CEO James Arthur Pope

Location: North Carolina Retail Merchants Association Office, 209 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh https://keepamericaaffordable.com/ https://twitter.com/A4Affordability

Contacts: Americans for Affordable Products [email protected]

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 11:00 AM North Carolina state lawmakers introduce ‘Carolina Cares’ bill – North Carolina state Reps. Donny Lambeth, Josh Dobson, Gregory Murphy, and Donna McDowell White introduce HB 662, ‘Carolina Cares’, an act that would create a healthcare program that addresses the needs of North Carolinians committed to a healthy lifestyle who are ineligible for Medicaid due to income levels but are otherwise unable to afford health insurance

Location: NC General Assembly Press Room, 16 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh

Contacts: Peg O’Connell Fuquay Solutions [email protected] 1 919 208 5226

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 6:30 PM Dem Rep. G. K. Butterfield hosts ‘Forward Together’ community discussion in Greenville, NC – Democratic Rep. G. K. Butterfield hosts ‘Forward Together’ community discussion for residents of North Carolina’s First Congressional District. During the discussion, Rep. Butterfield provides a Washington update and hear directly from constituents about the issues most important to them

Location: East Carolina Heart Institute, 115 Heart Drive, Greenville, NC Greenville Butterfield.house.gov

Contacts: Meaghan Lynch Rep. G. K. Butterfield media [email protected] 1 202 225 3101

Media planning to cover this event should RSVP to [email protected]

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 – Wednesday, Apr. 12 2017 State Energy Conference of North Carolina – 2017 State Energy Conference of North Carolina, hosted by NC State University’s Office of Professional Development and the NC Clean Energy Technology Center, for energy industry professionals and researchers. Keynote speakers include North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan, Solar Electric Industries Association State Affairs Vice President Sean Gallagher, and Duke Energy North Carolina President David Fountain

Location: McKimmon Conference & Training Center, 1101 Gormon St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh www.NCenergyconference.com https://twitter.com/NCState #NCenergy2017

Contacts: Shannon Helm NC Clean Energy Technology Center [email protected] 1 919 423 8340

Media admitted with full complimentary pass. Please contact [email protected] for details. Interviews may be arranged upon request

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Thursday, Apr. 13 Marine South Expo – Marine South Expo for military professionals charged with improving, developing and purchasing the latest technology in combat, combat support and combat service support systems

Location: Camp Lejeune, NC Jacksonville http://www.marinemilitaryexpos.com https://twitter.com/ModernDayMarine

Contacts: Charlie Baisley MME [email protected] 1 703 488 2741

_____

Keywords: Daybook, North Carolina