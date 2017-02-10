BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The supervisor is Skip Foreman.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with updates.

TOP STORIES:

WIND FARM-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s first large-scale wind farm is fully operational despite efforts by some of the state’s most powerful politicians to shut down the $400 million project as a possible national security threat. Avangrid Renewables said Thursday its 104 wind turbines reaching 50-stories tall are now generating enough electricity for 60,000 homes. Amazon is buying the power produced in rural, northeastern North Carolina to run its Virginia data centers. By Emery P. Dalesio. SENT: 590 words.

SOLAR ENERGY-INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s energy utilities want state lawmakers to pass a law that critics say would muscle out smaller companies from the emerging solar energy market. Solar power provides only about 1 percent of the country’s energy, but the industry is growing rapidly, with figures showing it employed 208,859 workers in 2015. That amounts to a 125 percent increase since 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 900 words. AP Photos INDC102, INDC101. Please note N.C. angle.

VOTING RIGHTS-STATES

CONCORD, N.H. — As President Donald Trump hurls unfounded allegations of colossal fraud in last fall’s election, lawmakers in at least 20 mostly Republican-led states are pushing to make it harder to register or to vote. Efforts are underway in places such as Arkansas, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and Indiana to adopt or tighten requirements that voters show identification at the polls. There is a move in Iowa and New Hampshire to eliminate Election Day registration. New Hampshire may also make it difficult for college students to vote. And Texas could shorten the early voting period by several days. By Kathleen Ronayne and Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 820 words, AP Photo NYHK301.

EARNS-REYNOLDS AMERICAN

WINSTON SALEM — Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $851 million. The Winston Salem, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share. Reynolds American Inc. SENT: 150 words.

PEOPLE-STEVE MARTIN-MARTIN SHORT

NEW YORK — Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are gearing up for a national tour, offering a show with plenty of jokes and music — but precious little politics. The duo say they’ll be stepping gingerly around the topic of Donald Trump and the election during their “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” tour, which launches Friday in Sarasota, Florida. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 470 words, AP Photos NYET320, NYET321.

IN BRIEF:

— XGR–LGBT RIGHTS, from RALEIGH — More legislation is being filed to repeal the North Carolina law known as House Bill 2, but the measures would also create LGBT anti-discrimination protections statewide. SENT: 120 words.

— DEMOCRATS-CHAIRMAN, from RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is formally backing former Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin to lead the state Democratic Party for the next two years. SENT: 120 words.

— LAKE NORMAN DROWNING, from MOORESVILLE — A toddler has died several days after falling into Lake Norman near Mooresville. SENT: 80 words.

— I-77 TOLL LANES, from RALEIGH — An appeals court in Raleigh is considering the challenge to adding toll lanes to Interstate 77 north of Charlotte. SENT: 130 words.

— FATAL CRASH-SENTENCE, from WINSTON-SALEM — A Winston-Salem man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after he drove drunk, ran a red light and collided with another car, killing a 63-year-old man and his 57-year-old sister last year. SENT: 130 words.

— WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT, from HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Washington County school officials have chosen a new superintendent to take over when the current superintendent heads to Charlotte, North Carolina next month. SENT: 130 words.

— TODDLER NEAR SYRINGES, from FAYETTEVILLE — Sheriff’s deputies who were searching inside a home say they found a toddler playing in an area that was littered with syringes, heroin and fentanyl residue. SENT: 130 words.

— CLEVELAND COUNTY-JOBS, from SHELBY — Clearwater Paper Corp. says it’s launching a major expansion at its facility in Cleveland County which will create 180 jobs over the next two years. SENT: 130 words.

SPORTS:

BKC–T25-NORTH CAROLINA-DUKE

DURHAM — The fiercest rivalry in college basketball resumes when No. 8 North Carolina visits No. 18 Duke. The first-place Tar Heels have won two straight while the Blue Devils enter on a three-game winning streak. By Sports Writer Joedy McCreary. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos from 8 p.m. start.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apraleigh@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (statephotos@ap.org) or call 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP, Raleigh