Claudia Belk, widow of late ex-Charlotte mayor, dies at 79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Claudia Watkins Belk, widow of the late former Charlotte mayor John Belk and one of the first women to be elected to public officer in Mecklenburg County, has died. She was 79.

Jeff Diamond of Harry & Bryant Funeral Home said Belk died on Wednesday.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2lp2dbF) Claudia Belk won a District Court judgeship in 1968 and held the post until 1972. Prior to that, she had served as assistant clerk of Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

In 1971, John Belk married Claudia Watkins. In 1973, they had a daughter.

Central Piedmont Community College paid tribute to Claudia Belk by naming a building the Claudia Watkins Belk Center for Justice.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery will be private.