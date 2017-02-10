Saving reserve legislation clears N Carolina House committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s fund to cover big budget shortfalls and other emergencies is pretty flush right now. Now, many lawmakers want a streamlined process of giving to and taking from its coffers to ensure it stays full.

Legislation recommended by a General Assembly study group got approval Thursday from the House’s budget-writing committee.

The measure would require the state budget put money equal to 15 percent of predicted revenue growth into the saving reserve annually. The bill also requires two-thirds votes if lawmakers want to spend a lot of reserve funds or want to use reserves for something other than fiscal emergencies or court orders.

The saving reserve is currently just under $1.5 billion after $100 million went to Hurricane Matthew relief.

The bill’s next stop is the full House.