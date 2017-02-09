Winston-Salem man convicted in drunken crash that killed 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Winston-Salem man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after he drove drunk, ran a red light and collided with another car, killing a 63-year-old man and his 57-year-old sister last year.

News outlets report that a Forsyth County judge sentenced 50-year-old Robert T. Downey to a minimum of 12 years and eight months and a maximum of 17 years and four months in prison on Wednesday.

Downey had pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

Clinton Edwards, of Cana, Virginia, and Mary King, of Mount Airy, were killed following the July 15 crash.

Officer Stephen Everhart testified that Downey had a blood alcohol level of 0.31 percent, nearly four times the legal limit.