Woman found chained in North Carolina shed

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say they found a woman chained up in a shed outside of Fayetteville.

News outlets that Hoke County deputies who were responding to a disturbance call Tuesday heard a noise coming from a shed behind a home in Raeford. Authorities say they looked inside the shed and found a woman who was restrained with rope and a chain.

Deputies say the woman told them she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will by 52-year-old Gary Alen McNair.

McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

The victim suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.

Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.