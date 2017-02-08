Police: Patient hijacks ambulance, leads chase on I-85

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police in Gastonia say a man faces multiple charges after an ambulance driver was assaulted while trying to drive to a hospital, leading to a police chase on Interstate 85.

Sgt. Keith McCabe said in a statement Tuesday that 22-year-old Bobby Renard Glenn of Charlotte is facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor child abuse, among other charges.

McCabe said Glenn called for an ambulance for a sick 3-year-old child. Police then got a call saying the ambulance driver wasn’t allowed to go to the hospital. Officers spotted the ambulance near I-85 and saw the suspect assault the driver before they stopped it on I-85 near McAdenville.

Glenn was hospitalized for an elevated heart rate before he was taken to jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.