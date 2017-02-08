Attorney: NC novelist reaches plea deal in 2001 murder case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The attorney for a North Carolina novelist set to be retried for his wife’s 2001 death says they’ve made a plea deal to bring the case to an end.

Attorney David Rudolf said in an email that a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 in the case of Michael Peterson. Rudolf represented Peterson at his 2003 trial.

Although Rudolf said in the email that the agreement would resolve all charges against Peterson, he didn’t provide details.

Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Kathleen Peterson, who was found at the bottom of a staircase at the couple’s mansion in 2001. He served nine years in prison, but was granted a new trial and released after the work of a State Bureau of Investigation agent was discredited.