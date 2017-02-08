BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The supervisor is Skip Foreman.

TOP STORIES:

XGR–CLASS SIZES

RALEIGH — North Carolina school districts would preserve some flexibility with early-grade classroom size limits under legislation that cleared a House committee on Tuesday. Supporters say the bill could preserve staffing for supplemental programs such as art and physical education. The measure, which had bipartisan committee support and the backing of key K-12 lobbying groups, comes in response to concerns expressed by district leaders about a provision inserted in the state budget last summer that would have eliminated that fiscal wiggle room, come this fall. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 490 words.

With:

— CLASS SIZES-THE LATEST.

TRUMP-CHURCH POLITICKING

ATLANTA — Republican President Donald Trump’s pledge to scrap limits on church political activity could have sweeping effects that extend beyond his conservative supporters to more liberal congregations, including the black evangelical church that has long been a key component of the Democratic Party’s electoral machinery. Yet many prominent black religious leaders say they like the law the way it is. And across the spectrum there are questions about whether churches could be pulled into the campaign finance vortex and effectively become “dark money” committees that play partisan politics without disclosing donors. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 810 words. AP Photo NYJK205.

WRITER-WIFE’S DEATH

CHARLOTTE — The attorney for a North Carolina novelist set to be retried for his wife’s 2001 death says they’ve made a plea deal to bring the case to an end. Attorney David Rudolf said in an email that a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 in the case of Michael Peterson. Rudolf represented Peterson at his 2003 trial. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 7 p.m.

CONGRESS-PROTESTS

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are discussing how to deal with protesters showing up at their town halls and other events in their home districts after angry confrontations this past weekend. GOP leaders told members at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to be welcoming and polite while arranging for moderators and security. That’s the word from Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 7 p.m.

IN BRIEF:

— AMBULANCE HIJACKED, from GASTONIA — Police in Gastonia say a man faces multiple charges after an ambulance driver was assaulted while trying to drive to a hospital, leading to a police chase on Interstate 85. SENT: 130 words.

— ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE, from LOVINGSTON, Va. — A judge has ruled against 29 Nelson County landowners who were seeking to keep Atlantic Coast Pipeline surveyors off their property. SENT: 130 words. Please note N.C. angle.

— XGR–LGBT RIGHTS-COOPER, from RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says more than ever “there’s an urgency” to eliminate House Bill 2 because the NCAA will soon begin making decisions on where to hold college sports championships for the next five years, and North Carolina could miss out because of the law. SENT: 130 words.

— RALEIGH WORKERS-PAY RAISE, from RALEIGH — Workers for North Carolina’s capital city are getting a pay raise, with the biggest pay raises going to police officers and firefighters. SENT: 120 words.

— DAY CARE WORKER-BREASTFEEDING, from CARRBORO — A North Carolina mother says surveillance video at the day care where she works caught another worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son without permission. SENT: 130 words.

— XGR–UNC BOARD, from RALEIGH — Membership on the University of North Carolina system’s governing board would be reduced by 25 percent in legislation receiving bipartisan support from a House committee. SENT: 130 words.

— BASS FISHING RULES, from UNDATED — Interstate fishing managers are considering liberalizing rules for commercial and recreational fishing of striped bass along the East Coast. SENT: 120 words.

— BALD EAGLE KILLED, from PITTSBORO — A North Carolina wildlife officer says a bald eagle has been found shot to death alongside a road in Chatham County. SENT: 120 words.

— ROAD RAGE SHOOTING-ARREST, from LILLINGTON — Authorities in Harnett County say a man accused of shooting a motorist who flashed his high-beam headlights at him is a suspect in other shootings. SENT: 130 words.

— POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA, from SPRING LAKE — Authorities say a female motorist was shot and wounded by a North Carolina police officer whom she had hit with her car following a traffic stop. SENT: 130 words.

— VIRGIN ISLANDS RULINGS, from RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court says a man cannot be forced to pay almost $5,800 to a pair of Caribbean resort companies because he could not have a lawyer help him in a U.S. Virgin Islands court. SENT: 130 words.

— TRUMP TRAVEL BAN-NORTH CAROLINA, from RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is joining 16 other attorneys general in opposing the Trump administration’s immigration ban. SENT: 130 words.

— PRISON EMPLOYEES ATTACKED, from RALEIGH — Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate and three correctional officers he attacked suffered no serious injuries. SENT: 110 words.

— SMALL PLANE CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA, from MORGANTON — An 84-year-old pilot is in stable condition after being helped from his single-engine plane after it crashed in western North Carolina. SENT: 130 words.

— PRISON EMPLOYEES ATTACKED, from RALEIGH — Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate has attacked two employees at the Central Prison in Raleigh. SENT: 130 words.

— TUBBY SMITH-ARENA, from HIGH POINT — High Point University will name the basketball court in its planned new arena after University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith and his wife Donna Smith, who met while they attended the school. SENT: 130 words.

— EX-BOYFRIEND KILLED, from WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a woman fatally stabbed an ex-boyfriend who broke into her Winston-Salem home. SENT: 130 words.

— I-140 CLOSURES, from WILMINGTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will continue to close lanes intermittently on Interstate 140 from U.S. 421 to just east of I-40 through the Memorial Day weekend. SENT: 130 words.

SPORTS:

BKC–T25-NORTH CAROLINA-MORE 3S

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s Justin Jackson doesn’t hesitate to shoot when the ball comes his way behind the 3-point arc. Neither does backcourt mate Joel Berry II nor Kenny Williams III. The approach is working, too, for a UNC team that is using the 3 more than it has in years entering its rivalry game at No. 18 Duke on Thursday night. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 640 words, AP Photos NCGB114, NYCD208, NCGB111.

