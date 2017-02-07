Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Feb. 07 9:00 AM North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s public schedule – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper attends Council of State meeting at North Carolina Department of Administration, 116 W Jones St, Raleigh (9:00 AM EST), before delivering remarks at the Emerging Issues Forum at James B. Hunt Jr. Library, 1070 Partners Way, Raleigh (4:45 PM EST)

Location: Raleigh, NC Raleigh www.ncgov.com https://twitter.com/NCdotGov

Contacts: North Carolina Office of the Governor Communications govpress@nc.gov 1 919 814 2100

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 – Thursday, Feb. 09 7:00 AM 28th NRHA Rural Health Policy Institute – 28th NRHA Rural Health Policy Institute. Day one speakers include Democrats Sens. Debbie Stabenow, Heidi Heitkamp and Reps. Dave Loebsack and Terri Sewell, and Republicans Sens. John Barrasso, Thom Tillis, Cory Gardner, Pat Roberts, Dean Heller and Reps. Evan Jenkins and Adrian Smith

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC http://www.ruralhealthweb.org/ https://twitter.com/ruralhealth

Contacts: NRHA dc@NRHArural.org 1 202 639 0550

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 8:00 AM Durham County Commissioners attend Emerging Issues Focus Forum

Location: Hunt Library, 1070 Partners Way, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 07 9:00 AM NCSU Annual Emerging Issues Forum – North Carolina State University Institute for Emerging Issues Annual Emerging Issues Forum, entitled ‘kidonomics: The Economics of Early Childhood Investment’

Location: Hunt Library, 1070 Partners Way, Raleigh, NC Raleigh iei.ncsu.edu/engage https://twitter.com/NCState

Contacts: North Carolina State University media newstips@ncsu.edu 1 919 515 3470

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Feb. 08 11:00 AM CMS officials discuss how it prepares to be a Global-Ready district – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ann Clark, district leaders, principals and students discuss how CMS prepares students to be globally engaged and productive citizens * Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is one of the first two districts in the state to be recognized as a Global-Ready District by the North Carolina State Board of Education

Location: Piedmont IB Middle, 1241 E. 10th St., Charlotte, NC Charlotte www.cms.k12.nc.us/Pages/default.aspx https://twitter.com/CharMeckSchools

Contacts: CMS Media Line 1 980 343 6243

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Feb. 08 1:30 PM Charlotte Hornets and Lowe’s unveil refurbished teachers’ lounge – Charlotte Hornets and Lowe’s unveil a refurbished teachers’ lounge at Steele Creek Elementary School. The project is the first under the Mission Critical program, in which the two organizations are teaming to address safety and physiological needs at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Participants include Hornets player, Frank Kaminsky, Hornets Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Charlotte Hornets Foundation Betsy Mack, Lowe’s Spokeswoman Joan Higginbotham, and Steele Creek Elementary School Principal Merita Little

Location: Steele Creek Elementary School, 4100 Gallant Lane, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://www.nba.com/hornets/ https://twitter.com/hornets

Contacts: Josh Rosen Charlotte Hornets jrosen@hornets.com 1 704 287 2867

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley and GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry discuss fintech at Brookings – ‘Fintech: How Can Government Promote the Good and Protect Against the Bad’: Brookings Institution Center on Markets and Regulation hosts conversation with Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley and Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, followed by a panel discussion featuring Center for Financial Services Innovation Vice President for Policy Jeanne Hogarth, and Conference of State Bank Supervisors Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Margaret Liu, American Bankers Association Vice President of Emerging Technologies Robert Morgan, and Lending Club Head of Regulatory & Government Affairs Richard Neiman

Location: Brookings Institution, 1775 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC http://www.brookings.edu https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst #FinTechReg

Contacts: Brookings Institution communications events@brookings.edu 1 202 797 6105

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 6:30 PM Jamie Kalven speaks at Duke on police reform in Chicago – Investigative reporter Jamie Kalven speaks at Duke University on ‘Police Abuse and Accountability: The Struggle for Police Reform in Chicago’

Location: Rm 103, Gross Hall, corner of Science Drive and Towerview Road, Durham, NC Durham www.duke.edu https://twitter.com/DukeU

Contacts: Steve Hartsoe Duke University steve.hartsoe@duke.edu

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 Lowe’s Cos: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.lowes.com/lkn?action=frameSet&url=www.shareholder.com/lowes/index2.cfm https://twitter.com/Lowes

Contacts: Michelle Wingler Lowe’s Investor Relations investorrelations@lowes.com 1 704 758 2622

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 08 BB&T Corporation: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.bbandt.com/investor/

Contacts: Tamera Gjesdal BB&T Investor Relations tgjesdal@bbandt.com 1 336 733 3058

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 8:30 AM ‘What Worked and What Didn’t in Obamacare Insurance Markets?’ Brookings event – ‘What Worked and What Didn’t in Obamacare Insurance Markets?’: Brookings Institution Center for Health Policy presents new research and insights derived from fieldwork conducted by the ACA Network – a joint project of Brookings and the Rockefeller Institute of Government – which focused on the extent and nature of competition in the ACA marketplaces in California, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas. Speakers / participants include Michael Morrisey (Texas A&M University), Mark Hall (Wake Forest University Health Law and Policy Program), Micah Weinberg (Bay Area Council Economic Institute), Patricia Born (Florida State University), Marianne Udow-Phillips (Center for Healthcare Research & Transformation), Michele Lueck (Colorado Health Institute), Kosali Simon (Indiana University), Cynthia Cox (Kaiser Family Foundation Program for the Study of Health Reform and Private Insurance), Linda Blumberg (Urban Institute Health Policy Center), and Stuart Butler (Brookings)

Location: Brookings Institution, 1775 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC http://www.brookings.edu https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst #ACAMarkets

Contacts: Brookings Institution communications events@brookings.edu 1 202 797 6105

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 9:00 AM NCTA releases annual STIR – North Carolina Technology Association release annual State of Technology Industry Report, which provides a snapshot of North Carolina’s tech sector and included our membership directory. Economic Leadership Managing Director Ted Abernathy highlights key findings

Location: Research Triangle Foundation, 12 Davis Drive, RTP, NC http://www.nctechnology.org/

Contacts: Mary Smith NCTA msmith@nctechnology.org

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 11:30 AM Durham County Commissioners attend Greater Durham Chamber’s 2017 Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Conference Center, 4700 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 5:00 PM Carlisle Companies Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.carlisle.com/investor-relations/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx

Contacts: Steven Ford Carlisle Companies Inc Investor Relations 1 704 501 1100

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 Carlisle Companies Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.carlisle.com/investor-relations/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx

Contacts: Steven Ford Carlisle Companies Inc Investor Relations 1 704 501 1100

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 Reynolds American Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.oasmia.com/pages.asp?c_id=7 https://twitter.com/RAI_News

Contacts: Morris Moore Reynolds American Investor Relations shareholderservices@reynoldsamerican.com 1 336 741 3116

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 09 Reynolds American Q4 2016 earnings – Reynolds American Inc. Q4 2016 earnings, for the nation’s second largest tobacco company * It was announced 17 Jan that Reynolds American has agreed on the terms of an acquisition of the company by British American Tobacco, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2017

Location: TBD http://www.reynoldsamerican.com/ https://twitter.com/RAI_News

Contacts: Jane Seccombe Reynolds American Press 1 336 741 5068

_____

Keywords: Daybook, North Carolina