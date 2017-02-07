BC-NC–North Carolina News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, NC

Editors:

CLASS SIZES

RALEIGH — Some North Carolina lawmakers want to respond early this session to worries from local school districts that new class-size restrictions in early grades are too difficult to meet financially. A House education committee scheduled a meeting Tuesday to discuss legislation that would ease the planned maximum class size mandates in kindergarten through third grade this fall. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2 p.m.

TRUMP-CHURCH POLITICKING

ATLANTA — Republican President Donald Trump’s pledge to scrap limits on church political activity could have sweeping effects that extend beyond his conservative supporters to more liberal congregations, including the black evangelical church that has long been a key component of the Democratic Party’s electoral machinery. Yet many prominent black religious leaders say they like the law the way it is. And across the spectrum there are questions about whether churches could be pulled into the campaign finance vortex and effectively become “dark money” committees that play partisan politics without disclosing donors. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 810 words. AP Photo NYJK205.

FROM AP MEMBERS:

IN BRIEF:

— SMALL PLANE CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA, from MORGANTON — An 84-year-old pilot is in stable condition after being helped from his single-engine plane after it crashed in western North Carolina. SENT: 130 words.

— PRISON EMPLOYEES ATTACKED, from RALEIGH — Prison officials in North Carolina say an inmate has attacked two employees at the Central Prison in Raleigh. SENT: 130 words.

— POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA, from SPRING LAKE — A motorist has been shot and wounded by a North Carolina police officer after he was hit during a traffic stop. SENT: 130 words.

— TUBBY SMITH-ARENA, from HIGH POINT — High Point University will name the basketball court in its planned new arena after University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith and his wife Donna Smith, who met while they attended the school. SENT: 130 words.

— EX-BOYFRIEND KILLED, from WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a woman fatally stabbed an ex-boyfriend who broke into her Winston-Salem home. SENT: 130 words.

— I-140 CLOSURES, from WILMINGTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will continue to close lanes intermittently on Interstate 140 from U.S. 421 to just east of I-40 through the Memorial Day weekend. SENT: 130 words.

