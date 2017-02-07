2 officers attacked by inmate at North Carolina prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prison spokesman in North Carolina says an inmate and two correctional officers he attacked suffered no serious injuries.

Public Safety spokesman Keith Acree said the male inmate and the two guards were treated and released from a Raleigh hospital after the attack at the Central Prison about 11 p.m. Monday.

Acree said at least one of the officers was female. He did not know about the other officer.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Acree said the inmate lost his temper and punched the officers. He said the situation was controlled quickly. There is no word yet on possible charges for the inmate.

Central Prison has more than 750 inmates.