COMMUNITY SOLAR POWER

RALEIGH — The plunging cost of solar power is leading U.S. electric companies to capture more of the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels. Solar power represents just about 1 percent of the electricity U.S. utilities generate today, but that could grow substantially as major electric utilities move into smaller-scale solar farming, a niche developed by local cooperatives and non-profits. By Business Writer Emery P. Dalesio. SENT: 870 words, AP Photo MP103.

WATER SYSTEM WOES

CHAPEL HILL — The water that serves North Carolina’s flagship university is safe to drink after a broken water main and problems at a water treatment plant forced the school to cancel classes and led restaurants and hotels to close, health and utility officials said Saturday. The Orange County Health Department and Orange Water And Sewer Authority announced that the water is safe for all uses, but also told customers to limit use because supplies remain below normal. SENT: 350 words.

LGBT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina could lose dozens of NCAA championship events if legislation limiting protections for the LGBT community isn’t repealed, the executive director of a sports group said. Scott Dupree, executive director of the Raleigh Sports Alliance, told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2ky5R1K) cities, colleges and universities have submitted 133 bids to host events through 2022. He said that represents more than $250 million in economic impact. He said the state could have until mid-March to make a decision. SENT: 240 words.

EXCHANGE-MYSTERIOUS GHOST SHIP

HATTERAS VILLAGE — A five-masted schooner slammed into shoals off Hatteras 96 years ago today with sails fully engaged — and not one soul on board. Only a healthy six-toed cat greeted the Coast Guardsmen sent to the rescue. The Carroll A. Deering has been known ever since as the “ghost ship.” By Jeff Hampton, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. SENT: 730 words.

— STOLEN CAR-SHOTS FIRED, from LINCOLNTON — Authorities in Lincolnton say a police officer shot at the driver of a stolen vehicle that hit two squad cars and injured another officer before driving away. SENT: 130 words.

— APARTMENT FIRE, from GREENVILLE — Authorities in Greenville say a firefighter was among four people taken to the hospital after fire caused heavy damage at an apartment complex. SENT: 110 words.

— WESTERN NC FIRE, from NEBO — Forestry officials in western North Carolina say a fire which burned in private land and in the Pisgah National Forest is now 90 percent contained. SENT: 130 words.

BKC–T25-PITTSBURGH-DUKE

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski came out of the postgame handshake line and headed straight to midcourt, where he took a few bows of gratitude to the Duke fans and pumped his fist in the air. After a month away, Coach K wanted the Cameron Crazies to know how badly he missed them. By Sports Writer Joedy McCreary. SENT: 820 words, AP Photos NCKD101, NCKD109, NCKD107, NCKD105, NCKD104.

