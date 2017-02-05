Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 04.

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 04 12:00 PM Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show – Durham County Commissioners attend 15th Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show, from WG Pearson Elem. School to NCCU/3501 Fayetteville Street

Location: Fayetteville, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 05 4:30 PM Durham Rescue Mission hosts ‘Men’s Super Bowl Party’ for homeless men

Location: 1201 E Main Street, Durham, NC Durham https://www.durhamrescuemission.org/ https://twitter.com/rescuedurham

Contacts: Rob Tart Durham Rescue Mission 1 919 491 2042

——————–

Monday, Feb. 06 2:00 PM North Carolina Education Lottery Revenue Generating Committee meeting

Location: Sanders-Farris Conference Room, 2100 Yonkers Rd., Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.nc-educationlottery.org/ https://twitter.com/nclottery

Contacts: Van Denton North Carolina Education Lottery 1 919 301 3308

——————–

Monday, Feb. 06 3:00 PM Campbell University’s inaugural class of physicians announce residency results – Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine class of physicians announce residency results

Location: Leon Levine Hall of Medical Sciences, 4350 US. Hwy 421 S., Lillington, NC http://www.campbell.edu/ https://twitter.com/campbelledu

Contacts: Sarah H. Bowman Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine sbowman@campbell.edu 1 910 814 4901

_____

