North Carolina Daybook

Friday, Feb. 03 8:00 AM Durham County Council Legislative Breakfast

Location: 200 East Main Street, Durham, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

Friday, Feb. 03 10:00 AM NAACP North Carolina branches announce participation in Moral March on Raleigh – NAACP North Carolina branches participate in news conference to announce their participation in the 11th annual Moral March on Raleigh & HKonJ People’s Assembly

Location: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 170 Councill St., Boone, NC www.naacpnc.org

Contacts: Laurel Ashton NAACP NC laurel@naacpnc.org 1 828 713 3864

Friday, Feb. 03 10:30 AM Morrisville Police K-9 Arko receives and demonstrates donated Kevlar vest – Spike’s K9 Fund present new K-9 Storm ballistic vest to Morrisville Police K-9 Arko, who then demonstrates the vest that is ‘designed to stop a variety of handgun rounds and bladed attacks’

Location: Indian Creek Trailhead, 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville, NC http://www.ci.morrisville.nc.us/

Contacts: Stephanie Smith PIO 1 919 463 6207

Friday, Feb. 03 11:15 AM North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s public schedule – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper delivers remarks at the Tobacco Growers of North Carolina Annual Meeting at NC State Fairgrounds, Governor Holshouser Building, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raleigh (11:15 AM EST), before touring Sedalia Elementary School at 6120 Burlington Rd, Gibsonville (1:20 PM EST)

Location: Raleigh www.ncgov.com https://twitter.com/roycoopernc

Contacts: Ford Porter Office of the Governor govpress@nc.gov 1 919 814 2100

Friday, Feb. 03 12:00 PM Raleigh Police Department host memorial ceremony for fallen police officer – Raleigh Police Department host memorial ceremony to mark the end of watch of fallen Officer Delma D. Adams, who was shot and killed in 1980 while making a DUI arrest

Location: Avery C. Upchurch Government Complex, 222 W. Hargett St., Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Laura Hourigan Raleigh Police Department laura.hourigan@raleighnc.gov 1 919 996 1219

Friday, Feb. 03 3:00 PM Wake Forest University host panel discussion on refugee and immigration policy – Wake Forest University host ‘The New Administration’s Refugee and Immigration Policy: What Does it Mean?’

Location: Pugh Auditorium, Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem www.wfu.edu https://twitter.com/WakeForest1834

Contacts: Katie Neal Wake Forest University media@wfu.edu 1 336 758 6141

Friday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM City of Rocky Mount kick off 150th anniversary celebrations at First Friday event

Location: Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences, 270 Gay St, Rocky Mount, NC Rocky Mount http://www.rockymountnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/citybeattweet

Contacts: Tameka Kenan-Norman City of Rocky Mount, NC 1 252 972 1333

Friday, Feb. 03 NCTA 2017 Outlook for Tech – North Carolina Technology Association host 2017 Outlook for Tech Luncheon, to look at both the results of 2016 and the trends and outlook for 2017. The event includes a technology trends forecast, employment outlook and a briefing of NCTA’s State of Technology Industry Report

Location: Hilton Charlotte Center City, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://www.nctechnology.org/

Contacts: Jordan Wise NCTA jwise@nctechnology.org 1 919 890 0776

Saturday, Feb. 04 12:00 PM Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show – Durham County Commissioners attend 15th Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show, from WG Pearson Elem. School to NCCU/3501 Fayetteville Street

Location: Fayetteville, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

Sunday, Feb. 05 4:30 PM Durham Rescue Mission hosts ‘Men’s Super Bowl Party’ for homeless men

Location: 1201 E Main Street, Durham, NC Durham https://www.durhamrescuemission.org/ https://twitter.com/rescuedurham

Contacts: Rob Tart Durham Rescue Mission 1 919 491 2042

