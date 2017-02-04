Charlotte teacher creates individual handshakes for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Charlotte fifth-grade teacher has become an internet sensation by developing a special pre-class handshake for each of his students.

WCNC-TV in Charlotte reports (http://bit.ly/2l5jYsY) Ashley Park PreK-8 School encourages teachers to find creative ways to engage with students. Barry White Jr. came up with individual handshakes, saying he wants his students to be excited about school.

White said the idea came to him when he saw Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James doing handshakes with his inner-circle. The teacher, a Cavaliers fan, decided it would be fun to try that at school.

Video of his handshakes now appears on multiple sites.

White says doing the handshake several times helps with muscle memory. He now does individual handshakes with volunteers, fellow educators and students in other grades.

