North Carolina Daybook

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Feb. 02 12:00 PM North Carolina Gov. Cooper’s public schedule – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper delivers remarks at the North Carolina CEO Forum at North Ridge Country Club, 6612 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh (12:00 PM EST), before attending the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce Banquet at Nash Community College, 522 N Old Carriage Rd, Rocky Mount (6:45 PM EST)

Location: Raleigh Rocky Mount www.ncgov.com https://twitter.com/NCdotGov

Contacts: Ford Porter Office of the Governor govpress@nc.gov 1 919 814 2100

Thursday, Feb. 02 8:30 AM Golden LEAF Foundation committee meetings – Golden LEAF Foundation Programs Committee (reconvened), Finance Committee, Personnal/Nominations Committee, and Board of Directors meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Raleigh-Durham Airport Hotel, 200 Airgate Drive, Morrisville, NC http://www.goldenleaf.org/

Contacts: Jenny Tinklepaugh Golden LEAF Foundation Communications Officer jtinklepaugh@goldenleaf.org 1 252 442 7474 x226

Thursday, Feb. 02 9:00 AM Raleigh Mayor McFarlane attends Groundhog Day celebration – North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ 20th annual Groundhog Day celebration, with Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane returning as the ‘Groundhog whisperer’

Location: Bicentennial Plaza, NC Museum of Natural Sciences,11 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://naturalsciences.org/ https://twitter.com/naturalsciences

Contacts: Emelia Cowans-Taylor North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences emelia.cowans@naturalsciences.org; 1 919 707 9837

Thursday, Feb. 02 9:30 AM NCDA&CS Commissioner Troxler hosts Ag Development Forum – North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Steve Troxler hosts 12th annual Agricultural Development Forum, focusing on the 2017 economic outlook for North Carolina agriculture

Location: Holshouser Building, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd,, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.ncagr.gov/index.htm https://twitter.com/ncagriculture

Contacts: Brian Long Director at NCDA&CS 1 919 707 3007

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:30 AM SMPS Charlotte hosts ‘The Evolution of the Charlotte Housing Authority’ – Society for Marketing Professional Services- Charlotte Chapter hosts ‘The Evolution of the Charlotte Housing Authority.’ Panelists include Charlotte Housing Authority President and CEO Fulton Meachem, Jr., CHA Section 3 Coordinator Sharbara Ellis, Horizon Development Properties Senior Development Officer Jeff Meadows, and The Fallon Company Chief Investment Officer Michael Fallon

Location: Dressler’s Restaurant at The Metropolitan, 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://smpscharlotte.org/index.php https://twitter.com/SMPSclt

Contacts: Sara Riggenbach SMPS Charlotte sara.riggenbach@terracon.com 1 704 594 8968

Thursday, Feb. 02 4:30 PM Hanesbrands Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=200600&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: T.C. Robillard Hanesbrands Investor Relations ir@hanesbrands.com 1 336 519 2115

Thursday, Feb. 02 6:00 PM Raleigh City Council Member Corey Branch hosts town hall meeting

Location: Barwell Road Community Center, 5857 Barwell Park Drive, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Communications Department 1 919 996 3100

Thursday, Feb. 02 Hanesbrands Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=200600&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: T.C. Robillard Hanesbrands Investor Relations ir@hanesbrands.com 1 336 519 2115

NEW EVENT: Friday, Feb. 03 3:00 PM Wake Forest University host panel discussion on refugee and immigration policy – Wake Forest University host ‘The New Administration’s Refugee and Immigration Policy: What Does it Mean?’

Location: Pugh Auditorium, Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem www.wfu.edu https://twitter.com/WakeForest1834

Contacts: Katie Neal Wake Forest University media@wfu.edu 1 336 758 6141

NEW EVENT: Friday, Feb. 03 6:00 PM City of Rocky Mount kick off 150th anniversary celebrations at First Friday event

Location: Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences, 270 Gay St, Rocky Mount, NC Rocky Mount http://www.rockymountnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/citybeattweet

Contacts: Tameka Kenan-Norman City of Rocky Mount, NC 1 252 972 1333

Friday, Feb. 03 8:00 AM Durham County Council Legislative Breakfast

Location: 200 East Main Street, Durham, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

Friday, Feb. 03 10:30 AM Morrisville Police K-9 Arko receives and demonstrates donated Kevlar vest – Spike’s K9 Fund present new K-9 Storm ballistic vest to Morrisville Police K-9 Arko, who then demonstrates the vest that is ‘designed to stop a variety of handgun rounds and bladed attacks’

Location: Indian Creek Trailhead, 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville, NC http://www.ci.morrisville.nc.us/

Contacts: Stephanie Smith PIO 1 919 463 6207

Friday, Feb. 03 NCTA 2017 Outlook for Tech – North Carolina Technology Association host 2017 Outlook for Tech Luncheon, to look at both the results of 2016 and the trends and outlook for 2017. The event includes a technology trends forecast, employment outlook and a briefing of NCTA’s State of Technology Industry Report

Location: Hilton Charlotte Center City, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://www.nctechnology.org/

Contacts: Jordan Wise NCTA jwise@nctechnology.org 1 919 890 0776

Saturday, Feb. 04 12:00 PM Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show – Durham County Commissioners attend 15th Annual NC MLK-Black History Month Parade & Step Show, from WG Pearson Elem. School to NCCU/3501 Fayetteville Street

Location: Fayetteville, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/DurhamCounty

Contacts: Tania De Los Santos Durham County Board of Commissioners tdelossantos@dconc.gov 1 919 560 0025

