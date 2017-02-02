North Carolina sues to get Fayetteville dam repaired

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is suing the owners of a troubled dam northwest of Fayetteville to force them to either repair it or permanently breach it.

The Fayetteville Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2ktCX2o) the lawsuit was filed last week by the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources. The division of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regulates dam safety.

Woodlake dam and its Lake Surf are in eastern Moore County between Vass and Spring Lake. The dam has been under review for years because of cracks and other damage. Hurricane Matthew in October prompted evacuations and emergency repairs.

The state has ordered Woodlake CC Corp. to address problems with the dam. A representative at Woodlake Country Club did not immediately respond to phone or email messages Thursday seeking a comment.

