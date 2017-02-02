BC-NC–North Carolina News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, NC

Editors:

Assignment Editors:

Photo Editors:

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in North Carolina. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome, and should be directed to Carolinas News Editor Tim Rogers at 919-510-8937 or at tmrogers@ap.org. Jack Jones is on the desk, followed by Skip Foreman at 2 p.m.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

FROM AP MEMBERS:

DAM BREACH-LAWSUIT

FAYETTEVILLE — North Carolina is suing the owners of a troubled dam northwest of Fayetteville to force them to either repair it or permanently breach it. The Fayetteville Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2ktCX2o) the lawsuit was filed last week by the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources. The division of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regulates dam safety.

IN BRIEF:

— FORT BRAGG-JOB FAIR, from FORT BRAGG — Fort Bragg spouses have the opportunity to get career advice and seek jobs during a hiring fair on the Army post. SENT: 130 words.

— COAL ASH-TRIAL, from NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is expected to conclude a trial in which environmental groups accuse the utility’s power plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, of illegally polluting the Cumberland River with coal ash. SENT: 130 words.

— CORPORAL PUNISHMENT, from RALEIGH — North Carolina public schools continue phasing out student spankings, with corporal punishment last year happening half as often as the previous year and swats meted out in just four school districts. SENT: 130 words.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apraleigh@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (statephotos@ap.org) or call 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP-Raleigh