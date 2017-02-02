North Carolina sues to get Fayetteville dam repaired

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is suing the owners of a troubled dam northwest of Fayetteville to force them to either repair it or permanently breach it.

The lawsuit was filed last week by the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2ktCX2o) reported. The division of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regulates dam safety.

Woodlake dam and its Lake Surf are in eastern Moore County between Vass and Spring Lake. The dam has been under review for years because of cracks and other damage.

Hurricane Matthew in October prompted evacuations and emergency repairs. Sandbags were piled to shore it up, pumps were brought in to lower the water, and other steps were taken to ease the threat. The dam held, but it remains structurally unsound, the lawsuit says.

“There are at least 551 structures, including both business and residential structures, that could potentially be inundated” if the dam fails, the lawsuit says.

The state has ordered Woodlake CC Corp. to address problems with the dam. A Nov. 17 order stated that a large part of the dam’s concrete spillway collapsed because of the hurricane, leading to a large part of its downstream embankment being washed out.

Even if the lake is empty, the order says, an unusually heavy rain of 5 inches in six hours could fill the lake and cause the dam to fail, “which could cause major destruction to downstream property and potential loss of life.”

A representative at Woodlake Country Club did not immediately respond to phone or email messages Thursday seeking a comment.

The lawsuit asks for a court order to force the owners to take immediate action to reduce the danger of a dam failure and to begin efforts to install an emergency repair or make an emergency temporary breach of the dam.

