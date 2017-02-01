Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 9:00 AM North Carolina NAACP hold news conference following Yosselin Herrera’s asylum hearing – North Carolina NAACP and Forward Together Moral Movement, in coalition with the National Immigration Project and United We Dream, hold a news conference with the family of Yosselin Herrera, immediately following Herrera’s asylum hearing

Location: Charlotte Immigration Court, 5701 Executive Center Dr. Charlotte, NC Charlotte www.naacpnc.org

Contacts: Ana Blackburn NC NAACP Latino Liaison 1 910 494 5070

Tuesday, Jan. 31 11:00 AM Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department 2016 year-end briefing – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney presents the CMPD 2016 year-end briefing, discussing some of the successes and challengers the department experienced in 2016 and the CMPD’s plans for 2017

Location: Project 658, 3646 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://charmeck.org/city/charlotte

Contacts: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department 1 704 336 7600

Tuesday, Jan. 31 1:00 PM Raleigh Police Department hold a promotional ceremony for 39 personnel

Location: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Jim Sughrue Raleigh Police Department jim.sughrue@raleighnc.gov 1 919 996 1200 Laura Hourigan Raleigh Police Department laura.hourigan@raleighnc.gov 1 919 996 1219

Tuesday, Jan. 31 2:00 PM Nucor Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.nucor.com/investor/

Contacts: Terry S Lisenby Nucor Investor Relations info@nucor.com 1 704 366 7000

Tuesday, Jan. 31 5:30 PM Local citizens host Southside Town Hall Meeting on recreation opportunities – Christians for a United Community Director Tyrone Greenlee and citizens host Southside Town Hall Meeting to discuss recreational opportunities for the Southside neighborhood

Location: Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston St., Asheville, NC Asheville http://www.ashevillenc.gov/ https://twitter.com/cityofasheville

Contacts: Polly McDaniel Asheville Communications PMcDaniel@ashevillenc.gov 1 828 232 4507

Tuesday, Jan. 31 6:00 PM Raleigh City Council Member Corey Branch hosts town hall meeting

Location: John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Communications Department 1 919 996 3100

Tuesday, Jan. 31 6:00 PM Greensboro Police Department and community host ‘Safer City’ Summit – Greensboro Police Department joins Project Safe Neighborhood partners, multiple government agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations for a ‘Safer City’ Summit to address the underlying issues that contribute to violent crime. Speakers include Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott with a briefing that frames violent crime in Greensboro, and introduces key partners in the ‘Safer City’ effort

Location: Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC Greensboro www.greensboro-nc.gov/ https://twitter.com/greensborocity

Contacts: Susan Danielsen Greensboro Police Department Public Information Officer susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov 1 336 574 4002 1 336 451 5715

Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:00 PM Author Keith Wailoo speaks at ECU as Voyages History lecturer – Author and Princeton University professor Keith Wailoo speaks at East Carolina University on ‘Pain: A Political History’, as part of the 10th anniversary season of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Lecture Series with the Lawrence F. Brewster History Lecture

Location: Wright Auditorium, E 5th St, Greenville, NC Greenville http://www.ecu.edu/ https://twitter.com/EastCarolina

Contacts: Dr. Jeffrey S. Johnson ECU johnsonj@ecu.edu 1 252 328 6378

Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:00 PM Guilford College Bryan Series hosts presentation with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC Greensboro http://www.guilford.edu/ https://twitter.com/GuilfordCollege

Contacts: Dan Nonte Guilford College 1 336 316 2335

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Nucor Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.nucor.com/investor/

Contacts: Terry S Lisenby Nucor Investor Relations info@nucor.com 1 704 366 7000

Wednesday, Feb. 01 1:00 PM Golden LEAF Foundation committee meetings – Golden LEAF Foundation Investment Committee, and Programs Committee meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Raleigh-Durham Airport Hotel, 200 Airgate Drive, Morrisville, NC http://www.goldenleaf.org/

Contacts: Jenny Tinklepaugh Golden LEAF Foundation Communications Officer jtinklepaugh@goldenleaf.org 1 252 442 7474 x226

Wednesday, Feb. 01 6:00 PM DPD hold BLET graduation ceremonies – Durham Police Department hold graduation ceremonies for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) class 44

Location: Durham Convention Center, 301 W Morgan Street, Durham, NC Durham http://durhamnc.gov/

Contacts: Kimberle W. Walker Durham Police Department Kimberle.Walker@DurhamNC.gov 1 919 560 4322 x29194

Wednesday, Feb. 01 – Thursday, Feb. 02 U.S. Chamber Foundation hosts ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ job fair

Location: Fort Bragg, NC www.uschamber.com https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: Jack Norton U.S. Chamber of Commerce jnorton@uschamber.com

Thursday, Feb. 02 8:30 AM Golden LEAF Foundation committee meetings – Golden LEAF Foundation Programs Committee (reconvened), Finance Committee, Personnal/Nominations Committee, and Board of Directors meeting

Location: Hyatt Place Raleigh-Durham Airport Hotel, 200 Airgate Drive, Morrisville, NC http://www.goldenleaf.org/

Contacts: Jenny Tinklepaugh Golden LEAF Foundation Communications Officer jtinklepaugh@goldenleaf.org 1 252 442 7474 x226

Thursday, Feb. 02 9:00 AM Raleigh Mayor McFarlane attends Groundhog Day celebration – North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ 20th annual Groundhog Day celebration, with Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane returning as the ‘Groundhog whisperer’

Location: Bicentennial Plaza, NC Museum of Natural Sciences,11 W Jones St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://naturalsciences.org/ https://twitter.com/naturalsciences

Contacts: Emelia Cowans-Taylor North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences emelia.cowans@naturalsciences.org; 1 919 707 9837

Thursday, Feb. 02 9:30 AM NCDA&CS Commissioner Troxler hosts Ag Development Forum – North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Steve Troxler hosts 12th annual Agricultural Development Forum, focusing on the 2017 economic outlook for North Carolina agriculture

Location: Holshouser Building, 1025 Blue Ridge Blvd,, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.ncagr.gov/index.htm https://twitter.com/ncagriculture

Contacts: Brian Long Director at NCDA&CS 1 919 707 3007

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:30 AM SMPS Charlotte hosts ‘The Evolution of the Charlotte Housing Authority’ – Society for Marketing Professional Services- Charlotte Chapter hosts ‘The Evolution of the Charlotte Housing Authority.’ Panelists include Charlotte Housing Authority President and CEO Fulton Meachem, Jr., CHA Section 3 Coordinator Sharbara Ellis, Horizon Development Properties Senior Development Officer Jeff Meadows, and The Fallon Company Chief Investment Officer Michael Fallon

Location: Dressler’s Restaurant at The Metropolitan, 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://smpscharlotte.org/index.php https://twitter.com/SMPSclt

Contacts: Sara Riggenbach SMPS Charlotte sara.riggenbach@terracon.com 1 704 594 8968

Thursday, Feb. 02 4:30 PM Hanesbrands Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=200600&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: T.C. Robillard Hanesbrands Investor Relations ir@hanesbrands.com 1 336 519 2115

Thursday, Feb. 02 6:00 PM Raleigh City Council Member Corey Branch hosts town hall meeting

Location: Barwell Road Community Center, 5857 Barwell Park Drive, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Communications Department 1 919 996 3100

Thursday, Feb. 02 Hanesbrands Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=200600&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: T.C. Robillard Hanesbrands Investor Relations ir@hanesbrands.com 1 336 519 2115

