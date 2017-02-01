Animal rescue volunteer convicted of cruelty charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Winston-Salem say a volunteer for a Forsyth County animal rescue group has pleaded guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges after 15 dead cats were found on her property last April.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2js1hlT ) court records show 49-year-old Melissa Zimmerman pleaded guilty to 15 counts of felony animal cruelty and five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Attorney Chris Beechler said Zimmerman moved out of her home because it had no running water. She moved into a new home, but lost one of her two jobs and couldn’t care for the cats she left at the old home.

Zimmerman, who entered her pleas on Jan. 19, received three consecutive suspended sentences, was placed on 18 months of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com