RALEIGH — Republicans in the North Carolina state Senate are ready to talk about how the chamber will carry out its new job of formally scrutinizing the governor’s Cabinet. Leaders of a Senate nominations committee scheduled a meeting Tuesday to lay out the confirmation process. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 500 words by 7 p.m.

CHARLOTTE — A hearing was delayed Tuesday for a high school student fighting deportation to her native El Salvador and seeking asylum in the U.S. The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2jS2pvA) an attorney for Yosselin Herrera said her deportation case was postponed until Nov. 1. The preliminary hearing was held in U.S. Immigration Court in Charlotte. SENT: 340 words.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee organization has helped create a colorful set of maps that could help freshwater biologists determine where they should prioritize their ongoing efforts to protect the Southeast’s diverse watersheds. Biologists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute in Chattanooga and the University of Georgia’s River Basin Center recently published a report that shows conservationists where the region’s aquatic biodiversity is strongest and where it is most endangered, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported (http://bit.ly/2jpmn4J). SENT: 230 words.

— ANIMAL CRUELTY-VOLUNTEER CHARGES, from WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities in Winston-Salem say a volunteer for a Forsyth County animal rescue group has pleaded guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges after 15 dead cats were found on her property last April. SENT: 130 words.

— WOMEN’S MARCH-COMMENT, from MONROE — The chairman of Union County Republican Party says he’s removed a Facebook post in which he referred to the Women’s March in Washington as “the hag and ho’ show.” SENT: 120 words.

— FAMILY SHARES BIRTHDAY, from RALEIGH — A young North Carolina family may have a few joint parties in their future after the couple’s new baby daughter was born on the same day as both of her parents. SENT: 110 words.

— TEACHER SEX CHARGE, from STATESVILLE — A former middle school teacher in Iredell County has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. SENT: 130 words.

— POLICE SHOOT SUSPECT-VIDEO, from CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, have released two dash camera videos from the shooting death of a black man by a white officer in 2012. SENT: 140 words.

— CHARLES SHACKLEFORD DEATH, from KINSTON — Police in North Carolina say there is no sign of foul play in the death of former NBA player Charles Shackleford. SENT: 130 words.

— WIFE KILLED, from WAYNESVILLE — Police say a 72-year-old man shot and killed his wife at their western North Carolina home. SENT: 130 words.

CHAPEL HILL — No. 12 North Carolina looks to bounce back from a blowout loss at Miami when the Tar Heels play host to a Pittsburgh team that has lost a league-worst six straight. By Sports Writer Joedy McCreary. UPCOMING: 600 words, AP photos from 7 p.m. start.

