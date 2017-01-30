Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 29.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 30 1:00 PM Swearing-In Ceremony for Judge Adam M. Conrad – Swearing-In Ceremony for Judge Adam M. Conrad, appointed by former Gov. Pat McCrory as a Special Superior Court Judge for Complex Business Cases

Location: Courtroom 5370, Mecklenburg County Courthouse, Charlotte, NC Charlotte www.nccourts.org

Contacts: Pamela Cunningham Escobar North Carolina Courts [email protected] 1 704 880 8441

——————–

Monday, Jan. 30 4:00 PM Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees meeting

Location: Paradowski Boardroom, North Campus, I-85 and Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury, NC Salisbury https://www.rccc.edu/

Contacts: Sarah Walker RCCC [email protected] 1 704 216 3706

——————–

Monday, Jan. 30 5:30 PM Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County host 2017 Campaign Kickoff Celebration

Location: The Barn at Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, NC Winston-Salem http://intothearts.org/ https://twitter.com/ArtsCouncilWS

Contacts: Devon MacKay Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County [email protected] 1 336 747 1417

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 2:00 PM Nucor Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.nucor.com/investor/

Contacts: Terry S Lisenby Nucor Investor Relations [email protected] 1 704 366 7000

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 5:30 PM Local citizens host Southside Town Hall Meeting on recreation opportunities – Christians for a United Community Director Tyrone Greenlee and citizens host Southside Town Hall Meeting to discuss recreational opportunities for the Southside neighborhood

Location: Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston St., Asheville, NC Asheville http://www.ashevillenc.gov/ https://twitter.com/cityofasheville

Contacts: Polly McDaniel Asheville Communications [email protected] 1 828 232 4507

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 6:00 PM Raleigh City Council Member Corey Branch hosts town hall meeting

Location: John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Communications Department 1 919 996 3100

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:00 PM Author Keith Wailoo speaks at ECU as Voyages History lecturer – Author and Princeton University professor Keith Wailoo speaks at East Carolina University on ‘Pain: A Political History’, as part of the 10th anniversary season of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Lecture Series with the Lawrence F. Brewster History Lecture

Location: Wright Auditorium, E 5th St, Greenville, NC Greenville http://www.ecu.edu/ https://twitter.com/EastCarolina

Contacts: Dr. Jeffrey S. Johnson ECU [email protected] 1 252 328 6378

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:00 PM Guilford College Bryan Series hosts presentation with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC Greensboro http://www.guilford.edu/ https://twitter.com/GuilfordCollege

Contacts: Dan Nonte Guilford College 1 336 316 2335

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Nucor Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.nucor.com/investor/

Contacts: Terry S Lisenby Nucor Investor Relations [email protected] 1 704 366 7000

_____

Keywords: Daybook, North Carolina