Police: Weapons stolen from gun show at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of an unknown number of weapons from a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum,

Greensboro police said in a news release that a security guard reported the theft to authorities early Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple weapons of various makes and models were stolen from several vendors overnight.

The number and types of weapons have not yet been determined. Detectives are working with coliseum staff and vendors to determine the extent of the theft.

The coliseum website says the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show was being held this weekend.