BC-NC–North Carolina Sports Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The breaking news supervisor is Martha Waggoner. For technical support, please call the AP’s Services and Technology Department in Raleigh at 919-881-9974.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BKC–T25-NC STATE-LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 13 Louisville seeks to follow up its 55-point rout of Pittsburgh with another ACC win against North Carolina State. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING: 600 words from 1 p.m. start. AP Photos.

BKW–T25-WAKE FOREST-DUKE

DURHAM — No. 14 Duke plays host to Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The Blue Devils’ 44-game win streak in the series was snapped by the Demon Deacons last year. UPCOMING: 150 words from 1 p.m. start.

BKW–T25-NC STATE-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL — No. 18 North Carolina State visits rival North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. UPCOMING: 150 words from 3 p.m. start.

The AP, Raleigh