Investigators say Martin County church fire was an accident

OAK CITY, N.C. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a church in Martin County, and agents with the State Bureau of Investigation say the blaze appears to have been accidental.

Hamilton Fire Chief Travis Scott told WITN-TV in Greenville (http://bit.ly/2iGGxGI) that Hattie’s Chapel Church caught fire around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Scott said his department and two others fought the fire for nearly four hours, and the church was declared a total loss.

After completing their investigation, SBI agents determined the fire started in a music room, possibly through an electrical outlet.

Rev. Alice Roberson, the church’s assistant pastor, said the church held a Bible study on Wednesday, just hours before a call indicating the church was on fire.

Roberson said God helped them get the church and he will help them rebuild.

