North Carolina Daybook

Thursday, Jan. 19 8:00 AM BB&T Corporation: Full year 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.bbandt.com/investor/

Contacts: Tamera Gjesdal BB&T Investor Relations [email protected] 1 336 733 3058

Thursday, Jan. 19 9:00 AM Republican Rep. Richard Hudson opens new district office

Location: Systel building, 225 Green St, Fayetteville, NC Fayetteville https://hudson.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/RepRichHudson

Contacts: Fayetteville Office 1 910 997 2070

Thursday, Jan. 19 10:00 AM North Carolina Gov. McCrory’s public schedule – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper delivers remarks at 57th Annual North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission Meeting of Membership at Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton (10:00 AM EST), 2017 Annual State Health Directors Conference at Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley, 4500 Marriott Drive, Raleigh (12:15 PM EST), and 32nd Annual Triangle Commercial Real Estate Conference at PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh (4:45 PM EST)

Location: Clinton Raleigh www.ncgov.com https://twitter.com/NCdotGov

Contacts: Ford Porter Office of the Governor [email protected] 1 919 814 2100

Thursday, Jan. 19 3:00 PM Charlotte Hornets’ Cody Zeller delivers donated socks to Center of Hope – Charlotte Hornets forward/center Cody Zeller delivers a portion of the more than 6,000 pairs of socks that were collected during Cody Zeller’s Sock Drive to The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Women and Children’s Shelter

Location: 534 Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC Charlotte http://www.nba.com/hornets/ https://twitter.com/hornets

Contacts: Josh Rosen Charlotte Hornets [email protected] 1 704 287 2867

Thursday, Jan. 19 4:30 PM Raleigh Appearance Commission meeting

Location: City Council Chambers, 222 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: Raleigh City Clerk’s Office [email protected]

Thursday, Jan. 19 4:30 PM NAI Carolantic Realty 32nd Annual Triangle Commercial Real Estate Conference

Location: PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Rd, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://carolantic.com/ https://twitter.com/NAICarolantic

Contacts: Kerry Saunders NAI Carolantic Realty [email protected] 1 919 832 0594

Thursday, Jan. 19 BB&T Corporation: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.bbandt.com/investor/

Contacts: Tamera Gjesdal BB&T Investor Relations [email protected] 1 336 733 3058

Friday, Jan. 20 9:00 AM City of Goldsboro hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Carey A. Winders Detention Center

Location: 900 North William Street, Goldsboro, NC Goldsboro http://www.ci.goldsboro.nc.us/

Contacts: Tracie Davis City of Goldsboro [email protected] 1 919 731 1473

Friday, Jan. 20 1:00 PM UNC at Chapel Hill campus hold Walk Out during inauguration – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students, faculty and community members hold Walk Out event to protest the incoming Trump administration, concerned with ‘Donald Trump’s rhetoric and policies that seek to terrorize communities across the country’

Location: South Building, UNC Chapel Hill Campus, Chapel Hill, NC Chapel Hill http://www.unc.edu/ https://twitter.com/UNC

Contacts: Rubi Franco Quiroz UNC Chapel Hill [email protected] 1 919 923 2280

Friday, Jan. 20 6:15 PM ECU medical students hold foot clinic at Community Crossroads – East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine students hold ‘Happy Feet Clinic’ for Greenville’s homeless shelter residents

Location: Community Crossroads Center, 207 Manhattan Ave., Greenville, NC Greenville http://www.ecu.edu/ https://twitter.com/EastCarolina

Contacts: Rich Klindworth ECU [email protected] 1 252 737 2695

Friday, Jan. 20 8:00 PM NASCAR Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Ceremony – 2017 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, honoring the Class of 2017 – drivers Mark Martin and Benny Parsons and owners Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, and Raymond Parks – plus the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR winner H. Clay Earles * Ceremony preceded by special Commemorative Dinner, featuring the annual inductee jacket presentation (honoring each of the living inductees) and presentation of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence to former High Point (NC) Enterprise reporter and sports editor Benny Phillips (posthumously)

Location: Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, NC Charlotte www.nascar.com https://twitter.com/NASCAR #NASCARHOF

Contacts: Laura Hill White NASCAR Hall of Fame media [email protected] 1 704 414 4183 Mike Forde NASCAR integrated marketing communications [email protected] 1 704 348 9754

You must submit a request form to [email protected] by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Credential requests are not a guarantee of admission. Preference will be given in the order requests are received. A confirmation will be sent upon acceptance. Media availability for inductees and / or representatives held immediately following ceremony in media workroom

Friday, Jan. 20 Numerous House Democrats expected to skip Donald Trump’s inauguration (part I) – Numerous House Democrats are expected to skip today’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, including: Alma Adams, Karen Bass, Don Beyer, Earl Blumenauer, Brendan Boyle, Anthony Brown, G.K. Butterfield, Michael Capuano, Tony Cardenas, Joaquin Castro, Judy Chu, Katherine Clark, Yvette Clarke, W. Lacy Clay, Steve Cohen, Gerry Connolly, John Conyers, Peter DeFazio, Mark DeSaulnier, Lloyd Doggett, Mike Doyle, Keith Ellison, Adriano Espaillat, Dwight Evans, Lois Frankel, Marcia Fudge, Ruben Gallego, Al Green, Raul Grijalva, Luis Gutierrez, Alcee Hastings, Jared Huffman, and Pramila Jayapal

Location: TBD http://www.dems.gov/ https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: House Democratic Caucus press [email protected] 1 202 225 1400

Friday, Jan. 20 Numerous House Democrats expected to skip Donald Trump’s inauguration (part II) – Numerous House Democrats are expected to skip today’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, including: Barbara Lee, John Lewis, Ted Lieu, Dan Lipinski, Zoe Lofgren, Grace Meng, A. Donald McEachin, Jerry McNerney, Jerrold Nadler, Grace Napolitano, Donald Payne, Chellie Pingree, Mark Pocan, Mike Quigley, Jamie Raskin, Lucille Roybal-Allard, Raul Ruiz, Jan Schakowsky, Kurt Schrader, Jose Serrano, Terri Sewell, Carol Shea-Porter, Louise Slaughter, Adam Smith, Darren Soto, Mark Takano, Bennie Thompson, Juan Vargas, Nydia Velazquez, Maxine Waters, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Frederica Wilson, and John Yarmuth

Location: TBD http://www.dems.gov/ https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: House Democratic Caucus press [email protected] 1 202 225 1400

Saturday, Jan. 21 8:00 AM NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame – Special NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, including autograph sessions with current national series drivers (Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Aric Almirola, Ryan Reed, Timothy Peters, Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suarez, John Hunter Nemechek, Martin Truex, Jr., Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Chase Elliott, Blake Koch, Kaz Grala, David Ragan, Brennan Poole, Christopher Bell, Paul Menard, Brendan Gaughan, and Johnny Sauter), NASCAR Hall of Famers, and members of the NASCAR Next class, as well photo opportunities and Q&A sessions with NASCAR legends

Location: NASCAR Hall of Fame, Charlotte, NC Charlotte nascarhall.com https://twitter.com/NASCARHall

Contacts: Mike Forde NASCAR integrated marketing communications [email protected] 1 704 348 9754

Saturday, Jan. 21 9:45 AM Major League Baseball player Cameron Maybin hosts his inaugural Maybin Mission Youth Camp

Location: UNC Asheville, 1 University Heights, Asheville, NC Asheville

Contacts: Christina Coleman Coleture Group [email protected] 1 631 831 5957

Saturday, Jan. 21 10:00 AM Women’s March events across North Carolina – Women’s March events across North Carolina, as part of sister events taking place in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington taking place following President Donald Trump’s inauguration yesterday, to demonstrate support for equal rights for all. Locations include: Town Square, State Street, Black Mountain (10:00 AM EST), First Ward Park, 301 E Seventh Street, Charlotte (10:00 AM EST), Greensboro (10:00 AM EST), Wilmington City Hall, Third and Princess streets, Wilmington (10:00 AM EST), City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St, Raleigh to Moore Square for a program (10:30 AM EST), Pack Square Park, 121 College Street, Asheville (11:00 AM EST), and Parkway UCC Winston-Salem, 2151 Silas Creek Pkwy , Winston-Salem (11:00 AM EST)

Location: Asheville Charlotte Greensboro Raleigh Wilmington Winston-Salem https://www.womensmarch.com/ https://twitter.com/womensmarch

Contacts: Women’s March on Washington Sister Marches [email protected] Judy Fore Women’s March on Black Mountain [email protected] Women’s March on Raleigh [email protected] Women’s March on Asheville [email protected] Women’s March on Winston-Salem [email protected]

Saturday, Jan. 21 8:00 PM North Carolina State Society Presidential Inaugural Ball – North Carolina State Society Presidential Inaugural Ball, following the inauguration yesterday of President Donald Trump

Location: Arena Stage Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St, Washington, DC www.northcarolinasociety.org

Contacts: North Carolina State Society [email protected] 1 202 487 9593

