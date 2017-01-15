Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 14.

Saturday, Jan. 14 2:00 PM Durham Parks and Recreation host program to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

Location: W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC Durham http://durhamnc.gov/

Contacts: Cynthia Booth City of Durham [email protected] 1 919 560 4355 x27223

Saturday, Jan. 14 2:00 PM Durham Week of Peace vigils – Durham Week of Peace vigils, held at 2716 Hinson Drive (2:00PM EST), and 1400 block of Wabash Street (4:00 PM EST), sponsored by Durham County Department of Health’s violence prevention initiative Bull City United * Durham Week of Peace activities held in various neighborhoods throughout Durham which are plagued by gun violence * Events have been rescheduled from 6-7 Jan

Location: Durham, NC Durham http://dconc.gov/ https://twitter.com/BullCityUnited

Contacts: Dorel Clayton Durham County [email protected] 1 919 358 4054

Sunday, Jan. 15 3:00 PM Dem Rep. David Price participates in ‘Save Our Health Care’ event – Democratic Rep. David Price joins patients and health care providers to ‘urge Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act’, as part of a National Day of Action held across the country

Location: NC Association of Educators, 700 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.progressncaction.org/ https://twitter.com/ProgressNow_NC

Contacts: Logan Smith Progress North Carolina Action 1 919 259 4772

Sunday, Jan. 15 3:00 PM Duke University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration – Duke University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration, with keynote speaker Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture principal architect Phil Freelon. This year’s theme is ‘Building on a Legacy of Civil Rights: Arts, Architecture and Activism’

Location: Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham, NC Durham www.duke.edu https://twitter.com/DukeU

Contacts: Stuart Wells Duke University [email protected] 1 919 681 8066

Monday, Jan. 16 7:15 AM Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee MLK Day events – Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee MLK Day events. Agenda includes the Annual Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Research Triangle (7:15 AM EST); Annual Memorial March at State Capitol Building, Edenton Street Side, Raleigh (11:00 AM EST); MLK College Edition- Idea Generation Next at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh (12:00 PM EST); and Evening Musical Celebration at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh (5:30 PM EST)

Location: Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://trianglemlk.com/ https://twitter.com/trianglemlkjr

Contacts: Pamela Smith Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee 1 919 862 7402

Monday, Jan. 16 1:30 PM Asheville Youth Leadership Academy’s sixth annual Me2We MLK Youth Summit

Location: YMI Cultural Center, 39 South Market Street, Asheville, NC Asheville http://www.ashevillenc.gov/ https://twitter.com/cityofasheville

Contacts: Joey Robison Communication & Public Engagement Division [email protected] 1 828 232 4517

Monday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

