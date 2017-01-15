Police accuse Onslow County woman in death of 1-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in Onslow County have charged a woman with an open count of murder in the death of her 1-year-old child.

Local media outlets report police in Jacksonville responded to a residence on Friday following a report of a missing mother and child. They returned to the home and found the child unresponsive. A statement from police said first responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on the child, but were unsuccessful.

Following an investigation and referral with the Onslow County District Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Angela Maria Olson was charged with an open count of murder.

Olsen is being held in the Onslow County Jail without bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.