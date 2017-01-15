BC-NC–North Carolina Sports Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The breaking news supervisor is Skip Foreman. For technical support, please call the AP’s Services and Technology Department in Raleigh at 919-881-9974.

NHL:

HKN–ISLANDERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams. UPCOMING: 500 words, AP photos from 7 p.m. start.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

BKC–T25-FLORIDA ST-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL — No. 9 Florida State continues a six-game stretch against ranked opponents when it visits No. 11 North Carolina on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. FSU is 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in its history. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

BKC–T25-DUKE-LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seventh-ranked Duke visits No. 14 Louisville in a matchup of 14-3 teams also looking to get above .500 in the ACC. By Sports Writer Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 600 words, AP photos. Game started at noon.

BKW–T25-EAST CAROLINA-SOUTH FLORIDA

TAMPA, Fla. — No. 20 South Florida hosts East Carolina in an AAC matchup. UPCOMING: 150-word AP Newsnow. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

