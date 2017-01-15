BC-NC–North Carolina Sports Digest, NC

Posted on by

NHL:

HKN–ISLANDERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams. UPCOMING: 500 words, AP photos from 7 p.m. start.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

BKC–T25-FLORIDA ST-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL — No. 9 Florida State continues a six-game stretch against ranked opponents when it visits No. 11 North Carolina on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. FSU is 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in its history. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

BKC–T25-DUKE-LOUISVILLE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seventh-ranked Duke visits No. 14 Louisville in a matchup of 14-3 teams also looking to get above .500 in the ACC. By Sports Writer Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 600 words, AP photos. Game started at noon.

BKW–T25-EAST CAROLINA-SOUTH FLORIDA

TAMPA, Fla. — No. 20 South Florida hosts East Carolina in an AAC matchup. UPCOMING: 150-word AP Newsnow. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

