BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

COOPER-PRIVATE SCHOOL GRANTS

RALEIGH — Democrat Roy Cooper criticized GOP Gov. Pat McCrory and Republican lawmakers during the gubernatorial campaign for a program that helps thousands of K-12 children in low- and middle-income families attend private or religious schools with taxpayer funds. Cooper and his top education allies would prefer the Opportunity Scholarship Program, started in 2014 and on track to benefit 6,000 children this school year, didn’t exist and use program money for public schools. So it’s not surprising the new governor plans to shun the program in his first two-year budget proposal to the GOP-controlled Legislature, released in the coming weeks. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 640 words.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-INTERVIEW

BALTIMORE — As a younger lawyer, Loretta Lynch prosecuted New York police officers who sodomized a Haitian immigrant in a precinct bathroom. As attorney general, she’s broadened her focus to go after entire police departments for unconstitutional practices. In an interview as her tenure ends, Lynch strongly defended the Justice Department’s aggressive intervention in local law enforcement during the Obama administration, including the decision to repeatedly seek court-enforceable improvement plans with troubled police agencies. One such consent decree came Thursday in Baltimore, and the Justice Department a day later issued a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 860 words, AP Photos WX101, WX102, WX103, WX104. Please note N.C. angle.

CHARLOTTE HOMICIDES

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a rash of homicides during the first two weeks of 2017. The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2jQ7A2L) that only hours after police held a news conference on Friday to issue the plea, officers were called out to investigate the city’s seventh homicide since New Year’s Day. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 3 p.m.

EXCHANGE-CIVIC HACKERS

ASHEVILLE — Everything changed when the members of Code for Asheville started going to the public instead of inviting the public to them. Suddenly, the group of volunteer computer programmers, “civic hackers” as they call themselves, were fulfilling community needs in a way they had not imagined. By Beth Walton, Asheville Citizen-Times. SENT: 1,210 words, AP Photos NCASH202, NCASH301, NCASH201.

— TODDLER DEATH-MOTHER CHARGED, from JACKSONVILLE — Authorities in Onslow County have charged a woman with an open count of murder in the death of her 1-year-old child. SENT: 110 words.

— SEX ABUSE-MARINE OFFICER — Officials at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually abusing a child has been placed in pre-trial confinement. SENT: 130 words.

— NC LOTTERY-2-TIME WINNER, from RALEIGH — An Iredell County woman is comparing her latest lottery win to being struck twice by lightning. SENT: 120 words.

— GREENSBORO SHOOTING-ARREST, from GREENSBORO — Greensboro police say a man jailed on larceny-related charges is now accused in connection with a shooting death last August. SENT: 120 words.

— CHURCH FIRE, from KANNAPOLIS — Firefighters from three cities have battled a three-alarm fire at a Kannapolis church. SENT: 80 words.

BKC–T25-FLORIDA ST-NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL — No. 9 Florida State continues a six-game stretch against ranked opponents when it visits No. 11 North Carolina on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference. FSU is 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in its history. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

