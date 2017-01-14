BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The supervisor is Skip Foreman.

TOP STORIES:

COOPER-MEDICAID

RALEIGH — A top administrator of President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul will lead the department that manages Medicaid in North Carolina, an appointment the state’s new Democratic governor made as he tries to expand coverage through the law that’s now in danger of repeal. Cooper presented Dr. Mandy Cohen, chief operating officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the past 18 months, as his choice for secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 600 words.

COOPER-VETERANS AFFAIRS

RALEIGH — The Democratic minority leader in the North Carolina House for the previous two legislative sessions will leave the General Assembly to join Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration as secretary of veterans and military affairs. Rep. Larry Hall of Durham was by Cooper’s side Friday when the governor named him the department’s next leader and Dr. Mandy Cohen the state health and human services secretary. SENT: 270 words.

VETERANS-TOXIC TAP WATER

WASHINGTON — After years of waiting, veterans who were exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina may now be able to receive a portion of government disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion. The Department of Veterans Affairs described the new benefit Friday as “historic.” It is one of few instances in which former military personnel who weren’t deployed for war could become eligible for cash payouts. By Hope Yen. SENT: 680 words, AP Photo WX111.

EARNS-BANK OF AMERICA

UNDATED — Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit jumped 47 percent from a year ago as the nation’s largest consumer bank benefited from higher interest rates and lower expenses. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned a profit of $4.34 billion after payments to preferred shareholders, or 40 cents per share, up from $2.95 billion, or 27 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts’ expectations, who were looking for 38 cents per share, according to FactSet. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 410 words. AP Photo MAEA502.

STUDENT TOSSED

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal prosecutors won’t charge a deputy who was recorded tossing a student out of a desk at a South Carolina high school after she refused to give up her cellphone. The U.S. Justice Department pursues civil rights charges when someone with authority intentionally violates civil rights, not when they use poor judgment or make a mistake, the agency said Friday in a news release. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 490 words.

OBIT-NOBEL WINNER-SMITHIES

CHAPEL HILL — Genetics researcher Oliver Smithies, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2007, has died at age 91. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Smithies’ death Wednesday. University spokeswoman MC VanGraafeiland said school officials were told of his death on Tuesday by his wife, Dr. Nobuyo Maeda. SENT: 520 words. Retransmitting to provide additional background.

IN BRIEF:

— GIRL-MACHETE ATTACK, from RALEIGH — A Wake County prosecutor says a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a machete had been stalking her after their break-up. SENT: 130 words.

— MCCRORY-PARDONS, from RALEIGH — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory pardoned six people who had been convicted of crimes just before he left office. SENT: 130 words.

— POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA, from SALISBURY — An autopsy report says a North Carolina man shot and killed by police who were trying to serve a search warrant last November suffered 10 gunshot wounds. SENT: 130 words.

— COOPER-VETERANS AFFAIRS, from RALEIGH — The Democratic leader in the North Carolina House for the past four years will leave the General Assembly to join Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration as secretary of veterans and military affairs. SENT: 130 words.

SPORTS:

BKC–T25-FLORIDA STATE-BOOM SQUAD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State sophomore Terrance Mann has dubbed the ninth-ranked Seminoles’ bench the “Boom Squad.” So far the nickname has proven to be appropriate considering how productive the reserves have been in conference play. The Seminoles’ reserves are averaging 22.5 points and the team is 16-1 and off to a 4-0 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time in school history. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 730 words, AP Photos FLTAL202, FLTAL204, NY158.

