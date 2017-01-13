Police: Girl, 18, attacked by man with machete in Apex

APEX, N.C. (AP) — Police in Apex say an 18-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a machete as she walked from a school bus stop.

Capt. Blair Myhand told local media outlets that the 20-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Myhand said the man approached the teen shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday after she got off a school bus. He said the man began to cut and stab the girl with the knife.

The man was also suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. While Myhand said the two obviously knew each other, he didn’t know of the relationship status between them. Neither has been identified.