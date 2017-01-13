BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The supervisor is Skip Foreman.

TOP STORIES:

COOPER-CABINET

RALEIGH — New Gov. Roy Cooper named Thursday a business recruiter under a past Democratic governor as his commerce secretary, returning as North Carolina’s economic brand has taken a hit nationally following passage of a state law limiting LGBT rights. In another Cabinet announcement, Cooper also tapped a former biotech executive to lead the agency that oversees government operations and buildings. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 650 words.

VETERANS-TOXIC TAP WATER

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who had been exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The decision was quietly made public Thursday with a notice in the Federal Register, the government’s official journal. By Hope Yen. SENT: 490 words, AP Photo WX111.

WIND FARM-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH — North Carolina legislators want the incoming Trump administration to shut down a nearly complete, $400 million wind farm they believe poses a national security threat because it’s too close to a long-distance surveillance radar installation. Ten legislators including the leaders of the state House and Senate signed a letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, House Speaker Tim Moore’s spokesman Joseph Kyzer said Thursday. By Emery P. Dalesio. SENT: 590 words.

MISSING TEEN-BODY FOUND

SALISBURY — Work has been completed on a memorial in a North Carolina cemetery for the body of a teen who had been missing, although it’s not known when she will be buried. Erica Lynn Parsons was 13 when disappeared from her Salisbury home in 2011. She was not reported missing until 2013. Her remains were found in a shallow grave in Chesterfield, South Carolina, last October. SENT: 190 words.

GASOLINE-KEROSENE MIX-UP

WINSTON-SALEM — Officials in Winston-Salem say a kerosene and gasoline mix-up at a convenience store has led to two fires, both at houses. The Winston-Salem Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2iLSuXN) Winston-Salem Fire Department Division Chief Sandy Shepherd told a news conference that a small house fire on Thursday is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported. The fire started when gasoline spilled and ignited, burning a small part of carpet in the house. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

— WOMAN-MACHETE ATTACK, from APEX — Police in Apex say an 18-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a machete as she walked from a school bus stop. SENT: 100 words.

— I-40-CONCRETE HITS CAR, from ASHEVILLE — Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation have launched an investigation after a chunk of concrete dropped from an Interstate 40 overpass in Asheville and struck a windshield. SENT: 130 words.

— GOVERNOR-FUNDRAISING, from RALEIGH — Democrat Roy Cooper’s campaign ended up outspending Republican Pat McCrory by $7.5 million during the campaign cycle capped by Cooper narrowly defeating the incumbent governor. SENT: 130 words.

— BLOOMBERG-CITY INNOVATION TEAMS, from NEW YORK — Seven cities in the U.S., Canada and Israel stand to get up to $1.5 million apiece from former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s foundation to create “innovation teams.” The cities will work on issues ranging from reducing poverty to recruiting public workers. SENT: 120 words. Please note N.C. angle.

— SOLAR FARM MORATORIUM, from CURRITUCK — Currituck County officials are putting the brakes on solar farms after residents complained about 2,000-acre site being constructed in Moyock. SENT: 120 words.

— ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH, from GURDON, Ark. — The National Transportation Safety Board says it will soon issue a preliminary report on a plane crash in southwest Arkansas last week that killed a former Oklahoma Christian University baseball player and another person. SENT: 130 words. Please note N.C. angle.

— SLEDDING ACCIDENT, from MOUNT AIRY — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has been seriously hurt when his snow sled hit a car in Mount Airy. SENT: 130 words.

— CHRISTMAS EVE STABBING, from GREENSBORO — Police in Greensboro say a man wanted in a Christmas Eve stabbing death has turned himself in to officers. SENT: 130 words.

— FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA, from BOLIVIA — A North Carolina prosecutor says a police officer who was shot and wounded was justified when he shot and killed the suspect last month. SENT: 130 words.

— HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION, from STATESVILLE — Authorities are investigating the death of an 80-year-old man found in a home near Statesville. SENT: 130 words.

— ATLANTIC CITY SHOOTING, from ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived has been arrested. SENT: 120 words. Please note N.C. angle.

SPORTS:

BKW–T25-NORTH CAROLINA-DUKE

DURHAM — No. 12 Duke debuts its highest ranking of the season when the Blue Devils play host to rival North Carolina. UPCOMING: 150-word AP Newsnow from 7 p.m. start.

