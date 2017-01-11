NC father sentenced in drunken driving death of son

EDENTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina father will spend at least 5-and-a-half years in prison after being found responsible for the death of his 9-year-old son in a drunken driving wreck.

Multiple media outlets report 47-year-old Robert Altman was sentenced to up to more than 7 years behind bars for felony death by motor vehicle in the death of his son. Briar Altman was thrown from the pickup truck on Aug. 30, 2014.

Robert Altman also was sentenced to two years for drunken driving.

Testimony and evidence in Chowan County Superior Court last week showed Altman drove 75 mph on a narrow, rural road after leaving a pig-picking where he drank beer. Evidence also showed he had a blood alcohol content of .21 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is .08 percent.