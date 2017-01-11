The Latest: Coalition seeks again NC redistricting changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the North Carolina legislature convening Wednesday for a one-day organizational session (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A bipartisan advocacy group committed to getting a new method approved to draw North Carolina legislative and congressional districts say the latest legal dispute over General Assembly boundaries at the U.S. Supreme Court reinforces the need for change.

The North Carolina Coalition for Lobbying & Government Reform held a news conference at the Legislative Building before lawmakers convened the two-year session Wednesday.

The boundaries currently are drawn by House and Senate Republicans. The coalition members run from the state AFL-CIO to the conservative John Locke Foundation. It backs nonpartisan legislative staff to draw them in consultation with a citizens’ commission.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delayed a lower court ruling ordering legislators to redraw 28 Senate and House districts and hold special elections using them this fall.

“Nonpartisan redistricting” legislation passed the House in 2011, but Republican leaders, particularly in the Senate, have been cool to the idea recently.

4 a.m.

The 170 North Carolina state lawmakers elected in November are coming to Raleigh to choose leaders and otherwise celebrate their new jobs with family and friends.

The General Assembly was scheduled to convene at midday Wednesday for a one-day session to hold traditional swearings-in and organize for the next two years.

The Republican-controlled legislature is expected to re-elect Tim Moore of Kings Mountain as House speaker and Phil Berger of Eden as Senate leader. They’ll both make speeches to lay out their agenda, which is likely to offer contrasts with new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The General Assembly will return Jan. 25 to get down to business.

The previous edition of the legislature — elected in 2014 — had been meeting a lot recently — holding three sessions in December.