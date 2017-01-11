McCrory changed parole eligibility for apartment fire killer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A woman sentenced to life in prison for setting an apartment fire that killed four people in Greensboro in 2002 could be eligible for parole in 12 years.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported (http://bit.ly/2iaZTn8 ) that Gov. Pat McCrory signed a commutation order for 38-year-old Janet Danahey on Dec. 30, just a day before the governor’s term ended.

The order makes Danahey eligible for parole in 2029.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guilford County prosecutor Howard Neumann said there’s nothing in the governor’s paperwork to explain why he granted the request for commutation. Danahey had requested clemency from Gov Beverly Perdue before she left office in 2012.

Information from: News & Record, http://www.news-record.com