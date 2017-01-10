NC charter school: 160 of 399 students didn’t earn diplomas

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A charter school in Durham is reporting that 160 of its 399 graduates received diplomas between 2008 and 2016 with no evidence that they met all requirements.

Officials with Kestrel Heights told multiple media outlets Monday that two principals and a counselor who were working at that time aren’t employed with the school now.

The report comes after an initial review released in December showed that more than 50 students received diplomas they didn’t earn over the past three years.

The State Board of Education has recommended that the Durham County District Attorney’s Office determine whether it should investigate.

Kestrel Heights’ new principal discovered the problem in July, shortly after she took the job. The school reported the issue to the Office of Charter Schools in October.