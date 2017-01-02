Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 01.

Sunday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day * Traditional New Year’s Day celebrations take place around the world

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Sunday, Jan. 01 New Reynolds American CEO and executive Chairman – Debra Crew becomes Reynolds American CEO, succeeding Susan Cameron who becomes executive Chairman. Cameron is expected to become non-executive chairman in May 2017

Location: TBD http://www.reynoldsamerican.com/ https://twitter.com/RAI_News

Contacts: Maura Payne Reynolds American Press 1 336 741 699

Sunday, Jan. 01 Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor – Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina’s 75th governor shortly after midnight, following his victory in the 8 Nov election over Governor Pat McCrory. North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin administers the oath of office, with Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and a small group of family and staff in attendance * The public inauguration takes place 7 Jan

Location: State Capitol, 1 E Edenton St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh www.coopertransition.org

Contacts: Cooper Transition press [email protected]

Tuesday, Jan. 03 1:00 PM Raleigh City Council meeting

Location: City Council Chamber, 222 W. Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC Raleigh http://www.raleighnc.gov/ https://twitter.com/RaleighGov

Contacts: City of Raleigh, NC [email protected]

Tuesday, Jan. 03 5:00 PM Fayetteville City Council work session

Location: City Hall, 433 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC Fayetteville http://fayettevillenc.gov/ https://twitter.com/CityOfFayNC

Contacts: Pamela Megill City of Fayetteville City Clerk [email protected] 1 910 433 1989

Tuesday, Jan. 03 7:00 PM Oath of Office Ceremony for North Carolina Lt. Governor Dan Forest

Location: A.J. Fletcher Opera Theatre, 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC Raleigh www.ncgov.com https://twitter.com/NCdotGov

Contacts: Jamey Falkenbury North Carolina Office of the Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 919 814 3680 LtGovDanForest

Tuesday, Jan. 03 First Citizens Bancshares : Q4 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.firstcitizens.com/about_us/news/

Contacts: Barbara Thompson First Citizens Bankshares 1 919 716 2716

Tuesday, Jan. 03 Reynolds American Inc: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.oasmia.com/pages.asp?c_id=7 https://twitter.com/RAI_News

Contacts: Morris Moore Reynolds American Investor Relations [email protected] 1 336 741 3116

