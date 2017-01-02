Thousands plan to greet new year with NC ocean plunge

SURF CITY, N.C. (AP) — About 7,000 people are expected to go for an ocean swim on New Year’s Day at the North Carolina coast.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports (http://bit.ly/2iRjPvl) the beach in Surf City will be packed Sunday with people enjoying family activities including performers like belly dancers, acrobats and puppets.

Live music will also be a part of the events leading up to the big midday plunge into the surf.

This is the 15th year for the annual event, and money raised will go to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

