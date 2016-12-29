BC-NC–North Carolina News Digest, NC

Hello! The Carolinas News Editor is Tim Rogers. The supervisor is Martha Waggoner.

TOP STORIES:

NORTH CAROLINA VOTING LAWS

RALEIGH — A fight over vote-counting that stretched beyond Election Day offers a preview of how Republicans may seek to re-do North Carolina’s ballot-access laws in 2017. By Jonathan Drew and Emery P. Dalesio. SENT: 680 words.

RUNNING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s appointed statewide school board said Wednesday it will file a lawsuit challenging a new law transferring much of its authority over public schools educating 1.5 million students to the elected superintendent. SENT: 230 words.

NASHVILLE RETURNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The new season of “Nashville” starts with traditional songs rooted in gospel and folk music rather than big production country songs. Grammy-winning banjo player and singer Rhiannon Giddens of the Carolina Chocolate Drops has a recurring role. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos.

TROOPER-DRIVER SHOT

GASTONIA — A North Carolina trooper shot into a car, hitting and wounding the driver who was reversing into the officer, authorities said Wednesday. SENT: 260 words.

OBIT-WICK

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The former publisher of Arizona’s Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died. He was 85. SENT: 370 words. AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— DUKE ENERGY-PLANT CONTRACT, from CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has ruled Duke Energy doesn’t have to pay $350 million sought by Westinghouse Electric Co. over scuttled plans to build a nuclear plant in Florida. SENT: 130 words.

— DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR, from RALEIGH — The head of the state Democratic Party will step down after one term, saying she accomplished what she set out to do when she became party chair in early 2015. SENT: 130 words.

— HOUSE FIRE-ARSON, from WALDORF, Md. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office say a man accused of setting his house on fire with his wife and her children inside has been arrested in North Carolina. SENT: 120 words.

— CONSTRUCTION TRUCK DEATH, from HILLSBOROUGH — An arrest warrant says a man charged in the death of a 5-year-old Hillsborough boy killed when a construction truck hit him had left the engine running without the parking brake engaged correctly. SENT: 130 words.

— OBIT-WICK, from SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The former publisher of the Sierra Vista Herald, who with his brother grew Wick Communications into a media company with publications in 11 states, has died. SENT: 130 words.

— BEACH DRIVING, from JACKSONVILLE — A proposal for off-road vehicles on Cape Lookout National Seashore requires drivers to pay for permits and restricts night driving while providing buffers for wildlife and adding more pedestrian-only areas. SENT: 130 words.

— MISSING WOMAN-DEAD, from CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police say officers found the body of a woman reported missing two weeks ago and are searching for her killer. SENT: 110 words.

— PEDESTRIAN KILLED, from RALEIGH — A 43-year-old woman was fatally struck as she crossed a Raleigh road. SENT: 80 words.

— FIREWOOD BEATING, from RALEIGH — Authorities say a man accused of kicking in the door of an apartment in North Carolina was met by a man who bashed him in the face with a piece of firewood. SENT: 120 words.

— FATHER-ATTEMPTED MURDER, from WILMINGTON — New Hanover County authorities accuse a 28-year-old father of trying to kill his 1-year-old son with a knife. SENT: 120 words.

— CHARLOTTE-CHRISTMAS SHOOTING, from CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man for a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Christmas Day. SENT: 100 words.

SPORTS:

FBC–WAKE FOREST WRAPUP

UNDATED — Wake Forest wants this season to be remembered for more than just a Twitter hashtag. The Demon Deacons want the year to be known for their turnaround — and not the so-called “Wakeyleaks” scandal. By Joedy McCreary. SENT: 450 words. AP Photos.

