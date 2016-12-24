Man charged with killing Greensboro man earlier this year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a man at a convenience store in Greensboro earlier this year.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said in a news release that 24-year-old Delrico Antonio Smith of Greensboro was arrested Thursday and charged with killing 31-year-old Cedrick Antoine Willoughby of McLeansville.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and firing into an occupied property. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Willoughby was shot and killed April 3 at a store when a fight broke out in the parking lot. Police said Willoughby was struck by bullets fired into the store during the fight.

Lt. James Moore said Willoughby was an innocent victim. Police have not said what started the fight.