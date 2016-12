DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a Durham apartment complex.

Police spokeswoman Tammie Michael said in a news release that officers were called around 5 p.m. Thursday and found a man lying on the ground near the complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Relatives said the man had been out walking his dog when he was shot.