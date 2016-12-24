Man shot to death at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a Durham apartment complex.

Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in a news release that officers were called around 5 p.m. Thursday and found a man lying on the ground near the complex.

Police said the victim was 38-year-old Jerod Long of Durham. Long died at the scene.

No arrests have been reported. Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

Relatives said Long had been out walking his dog when he was shot.

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of spokeswoman name is Kammie rather than Tammie.