LBGT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH — Repealing North Carolina’s law limiting LGBT protections at the close of a bitter election year was supposed to heal blows to the economy and perhaps open a truce in the culture wars in at least one corner of the divided United States. The failure of state lawmakers to follow through instead shows how much faith each side has lost in the other, as Americans segregate themselves into communities of us and them, defined by legislative districts that make compromise unlikely. By Emery P. Dalesio and Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 950 words. With AP Photos.

LBGT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA-THE LATEST.

NORTH CAROLINA-ACADEMIC PROBE

RALEIGH — North Carolina again faces an NCAA charge for providing improper extra benefits tied to its multi-year academic fraud scandal. The school on Thursday publicly released a third Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, which uses the document to outline rules violations. That document essentially restores a charge that had been removed from the first version filed in May 2015 and was tied to athletes’ access to irregular courses at the center of the case. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 700 words.

MIGRANT WORKERS-DRIVEN TO DEATH

UNDATED — Jose Rangel Chavez and 18 other Mexican guest workers were dozing as their bus hurtled down Interstate 40 in a light rain. After nine months away from home, the 22-year-old was about to complete a meandering round trip of nearly 5,000 miles — from the citrus groves of Florida to farms in Michigan, where he harvested beets, broccoli, pumpkins and cauliflower, and finally back to their homeland. They were just north of Little Rock, Arkansas, about a half day’s hard ride from the border, when it happened: The 1997 Van Hool motor coach sideswiped a barrier and struck a concrete bridge support, peeling back the roof like a sardine can. Chavez and five others were killed; seven more workers were severely injured. By National Writer Allen G. Breed. SENT: 2,490 words. AP Photos NY771, NY772, NY773, NY774, NY775, NY776, NY777, NY778, NY779, NY780, NY781, NY782, NY783.

MIGRANTS DRIVEN TO DEATH-ABRIDGED.

MIGRANTS-DRIVEN TO DEATH-CRASHES.

MIGRANTS-DRIVEN TO DEATH-CRASHES-Q&A.

HEADSTONE DONATION

RICHLANDS — Areletha Parker says it’s a relief that her late son Kenny Ray now has a headstone marking his resting place in the family cemetery. The youngest of six siblings, Kenny Ray excelled at sports such as basketball and baseball before he drowned at the age of 13 in summer of 1986. By Naomi Whidden., The Daily News of Jacksonville. SENT: 370 words as an AP MEMBER EXCHANGE.

— SCHOOL BODY ARREST, from CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old Charlotte man has been arrested after a body was found near an elementary school in Charlotte. SENT: 130 words.

— TEACHER CHARGED, from CHERRYVILLE — A Cherryville High School teacher has been charged with having sex with a 17-year-old student. SENT: 130 words.

— MUSIC TEACHER CHARGED, from RALEIGH — A Wake County teacher has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student when he worked in Durham. SENT: 130 words.

— ROBBERY DEATH ARREST, from SMITHFIELD — Two men being held in the Wake County jail have now been charged with murder in a robbery at a convenience store in Johnston County earlier this year. SENT: 130 words.

— UNION COUNTY SHOOTING, from MONROE — Union County sheriff’s deputies say a woman has been shot to death and a man has been arrested. SENT: 130 words.

T25-DUKE-ALLEN

GREENSBORO — Duke suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely from the team Thursday, one day after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in a year. In a brief statement announcing the suspension, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the program “needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke basketball.” By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 480 words. AP Photos NCCB107, NCCB103, NCCB108, NCCB114.

